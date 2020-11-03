Despite strong campaign from challenger, Tod Ohnstad wins assembly race

Despite a strong campaign from his Republican challenger, incumbent Rep. Tod Ohnstad won reelection by a comfortable margin.

Ohnstad won 60 percent of the voter State Assembly in District 65, beating Republican and first-time challenger Crystal Miller of Kenosha by 14,355 votes to 9,444.

Miller had led Ohnstad in the early vote count as Election Day voter turnout was heavy among Republicans. He pulled ahead as the city clerk's office counted absentee ballots, those results posted early Wednesday.

Ohnstad, 68, is a retired Chrysler worker and long time legislator.

Miller, 46, CEO of Frontida Assisted Living, said she was excited to see the early returns.

“In any case, I really feel like the people of Kenosha are winning because they saw a really good race ran. I think both of us have a commitment to be respectful to each other.

“I worked really hard and I showed up for the people and I ran for the people of Kenosha. Not necessarily against my opponent, but definitely for the people,” she said.

