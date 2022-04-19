Det. Bliss honored during memorial ceremony

Detective Jeffrey S. Bliss was both trusted and respected by many throughout Kenosha County.

That’s how Kenosha County Sheriff’s Department Lt. Ken Urquhart described his colleague during a memorial ceremony Tuesday for Bliss at Carthage College’s A.F. Siebert Chapel.

“As an instructor and teacher, he enjoyed sharing his knowledge and experience with others,” Urquhart told the audience filled with Bliss’s family, friends and hundreds of his brothers and sisters in law enforcement. “He had the ability to simplify the complex, and he enjoyed challenging those that he taught. He had the ability to teach others, whether they be young or old, energetic or difficult. He taught firefighters and he taught law enforcement. Most importantly, he taught us to work together.”

Urquhart presented “The Power Point of Jeff Bliss” during the ceremony because, as he explained Bliss “loved his Power Points.” The slideshow included images of Bliss with his colleagues and highlighted some of Urquhart’s favorite memories of his colleague.

‘Friend, brother’

“The words ‘friend’ and ‘brother’ are commonly used in law enforcement,” Urquhart said. “Our bond is created by the things we do and the challenges we face together. It is a bond so strong that we are commonly called brothers. Jeff Bliss is my friend. He is my brother.”

The memorial service began with a welcome from the Rev. Christie Mandas. She read the “The Lord is my Shepherd” from Psalm 23 and portions of John 14, where Jesus comforts his disciples.

“Jeffrey is above all else a beloved child of God with whom he now dwells with in eternal peace,” Mandas said to those in attendance.

Bliss’s sister, Abby Bliss-Travis, offered the eulogy.

Bliss-Travis said her older brother was her hero and “meant so much to many.”

“We love you Jeff, for always and forever,” she said.

Midway through the service Sandra Carlson, of the Kenosha Area Pipes & Drums Association, performed “Amazing Grace.”

Mandas then guided those in attendance through The Lord’s Prayer.

Bliss received law enforcement honors and his family was presented an American flag. Taps was also performed.

Bliss, 46, died unexpectedly at his home on April 11. He was a 23-year veteran of the Kenosha County Sheriff’s Department.

Hired in September 1998, Bliss was promoted to the rank of detective in 2009.

Bliss also served on the KSD Tactical Response Team for 21 years as the lead trainer and team leader. He was an 18-year member of the department’s Honor Guard and a 15-year member of the department’s Hazardous Device Squad, having recently retired from being a Certified Bomb Technician, and Tactical Bomb Technician. He was also a three-year active member of the department’s Drone Unit.

Lifesaving Award

In December 2020 Bliss received a Lifesaving Award for the administration of Narcan to a person who was displaying symptoms consistent with an opioid overdose. He was also recognized with a Certificate of Merit for the creation and implementation of a new training program to teach new and veteran deputies vital skills in the area of investigations. Bliss was also an adjunct instructor for the Gateway Technical College Law Enforcement Academy.

He served with the village of Darien police department prior to joining the KSD.

Urquhart ended his portion of the memorial with a quote from Bliss from one of their many conversations together.

“If I can teach someone all that I know, they will have the potential to be better than me,” Urquhart recalled.

Bliss is survived by his wife Monica, son Noah, father Kenneth and siblings Abby and Scott, along with his niece and nephews.

He was preceded in death by his mother, Sandra.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 1 Angry 0

Get local news delivered to your inbox! Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.