Detectives seeking witness who may have witnessed fatal crash

Detectives from the Kenosha County Sheriff’s Department hope to speak to a driver who may have witnessed a fatal crash last week.
The department is continuing to investigate the crash that killed 14-year-old Dominic Boll-Flaig of Twin Lakes and left his brother Tyler, 21, injured.
Tyler Boll-Flaig was making a southbound turn onto Highway B from Highway 50 in Salem Lakes at about 8 p.m. June 3 when his vehicle was struck by an eastbound Volkswagen EOS that was travelling at high speed.
Dominic Boll-Flaig died at the scene.
The driver of the Volkswagen, Anthony Lagowski, 20, of Twin Lakes, is charged with operating while suspended causing death and two counts of operating while suspended causing great bodily harm. Sgt. David Wright said Lagowski was injured in the crash and remains hospitalized. A 19-year-old Bristol woman who was a passenger in Lagowski’s car was also injured.
According to the sheriff’s department, there was no sign that either driver was intoxicated. Both provided consensual blood tests.
Wright said the sheriff’s department hopes to speak to the driver of a silver four-door vehicle that is believed to have witnessed the crash. Wright said the make and model of the vehicle is unknown.
The sheriff’s department is asking anyone with information about the vehicle or the operator to call the detective bureau at 262-605-5102 or Kenosha Area Crime Stoppers at 262-656-7333. Crime Stoppers offers cash rewards of up to $1,000 for information.
Supporters of the Boll-Flaig family are raising money for funeral and medical expenses. Donations can be made online at www.gofundme.com/f/tyler-amp-doms-medical-bill-amp-funeral-funds.
AURORA COVID TESTING
GATEWAY TESTING CENTER
COVID TESTING AT PICK N SAVE
COVID TESTING AT PICK N SAVE
COVID TESTING AT PICK N SAVE
COVID TESTING AT PICK N SAVE
COVID TESTING AT PICK N SAVE
COVID TESTING AT PICK N SAVE
COVID TESTING AT PICK N SAVE
COVID TESTING AT PICK N SAVE
COVID-19 cases top 4K in 1 day, Pritzker notes more testing
COVID-19 cases top 4K in 1 day, Pritzker notes more testing
Poll: Smaller majority backs Wisconsin 'safer at home' order
TESTING
TESTING
GATEWAY TESTING CENTER
GATEWAY TESTING CENTER
GATEWAY TESTING CENTER
GATEWAY TESTING CENTER
MOBILE TESTING STATION
MOBILE TESTING STATION
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter.