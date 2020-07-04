Developer making plans for residential redevelopment of Alford Building

The developer planning to restore the Alford Building hopes to bring a housing concept more common in big cities to downtown Kenosha.
BluePaint Development is expected to take ownership of the Alford, 702-58th St., through a development deal with the city, which owns the long-vacant building. Through the deal, the city will sell the building for $1 to BluePaint in exchange for an approved redevelopment plan with a $7.7 million budget. That plan is expected to go to the city this summer.
Rick Wallach, chief executive of BluePaint, said the company plans to turn the building into a residential center that, instead of traditional one and two-bedroom apartments, would have smaller units with more shared living space.
Wallach said the plans are still being finalized, but he projects it to have about 60 residential units, along with some retail space and a cafe. He said his vision is for most of the units to be small, studio-style apartments with shared space for workout facilities, office space and entertaining.
Co-living building
He said his vision for the building is an adaptation of co-living buildings that have become more common in cities like Chicago.“People are living differently than they have in the past, wanting different amenities, different ways of living. Needing all the square footage isn’t as important as it used to be,” he said.
He sees the development as aimed at young professionals who are not looking for a long-term commitment. “These are typically more technologically driven workers who don’t need an office, who are working out of their backpack and may find themselves living for four months in Kenosha and three months in Wichita and four months in LA.”
BluePaint specializes in multifamily and single family housing, with projects around the country. They do both new construction and renovations, with large apartment and condominium projects in Chicago and Phoenix. Wallach also owns Kenosha-based Wally Walls, a company that manufactures modular insulated wall systems for new construction.
Built in 1930, the Alford is the former home of J.C. Penny, Montgomery Ward and Barden’s Department Store. It has been vacant for more than 20 years and has extensive water damage inside.
Site prep underway
Zohrab Khaligian, city redevelopment specialist, said work is underway to ready the building for redevelopment. The city agreed to remove asbestos and lead-based paint as part redevelopment deal with BluePaint
Rather than just stripping the asbestos and paint, the crews have been removing walls and ceilings to the studs. “The walls, the ceilings and in some cases the floor were so badly damaged they even took up some of the wood floor,” Khaligian said. “They’ve cleaned out all that rubble, the water odor and the mildew.”
Khaligain said the roof is still in bad shape and will likely have to be one of the first things BluePaint tackles when they begin construction
Wallach said the redevelopment is a challenge because of the building’s size and depth. His company has tackled somewhat similar projects in the past, including a former industrial building with no windows and a former school in Chicago.
“We’re looking at creating light wells ... The current design has us taking out a portion of the roof on the west side of the building and making a light well,” he said.
The city council approved the $260,000 purchase of the building in 2016, and $200,000 for the abatement project.
There was some discussion among city leadership about whether it would be better to simply raze the building, Khaligian said Mayor John Antaramian was committed to redevelopment. “He said we’re buying it to save it, we’re not buying it to tear it down.”
Khaligian said if the developer’s plans for the building are approved the city expects to transfer ownership to BluePaint by Oct. 15.
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter.