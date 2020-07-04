Developer making plans for residential redevelopment of Alford Building

× Register for more free articles Stay logged in to skip the surveys Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

The developer planning to restore the Alford Building hopes to bring a housing concept more common in big cities to downtown Kenosha.

BluePaint Development is expected to take ownership of the Alford, 702-58th St., through a development deal with the city, which owns the long-vacant building. Through the deal, the city will sell the building for $1 to BluePaint in exchange for an approved redevelopment plan with a $7.7 million budget. That plan is expected to go to the city this summer.

Rick Wallach, chief executive of BluePaint, said the company plans to turn the building into a residential center that, instead of traditional one and two-bedroom apartments, would have smaller units with more shared living space.

Wallach said the plans are still being finalized, but he projects it to have about 60 residential units, along with some retail space and a cafe. He said his vision is for most of the units to be small, studio-style apartments with shared space for workout facilities, office space and entertaining.

Co-living building