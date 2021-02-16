Developer on board for Village Green Center project In Pleasant Prairie

PLEASANT PRAIRIE — The first developer for the much-anticipated Village Green Center project is in the fold.

F-Street Development Group of Milwaukee and the village entered into an 18-month exclusivity agreement at Monday night’s Village Board meeting — and now it’s time to see what comes from it.

During the next 18 months, F-Street and the village will investigate the feasibility of constructing a mixed-use development facility that incorporates rental units and commercial retail space in what has been identified as “Block A” in the overall Village Green Center space, located on 188 acres centered at the intersection of Highway 165 and 39th Avenue.

The village owns 96 of those acres, 72 of which were purchased from Mount Pleasant Land and Lakes Development Company for $3.7 million in October 2018.

As part of the agreement, F-Street will conduct a market study and work toward a possible execution of a purchase and sale agreement, along with a developer’s agreement, by Dec. 31.

“The village looks forward to a productive and successful relationship with FSDG, and this agreement establishes the village and FSDG’s commitment to each other and to this project,” Village Administrator Nathan Thiel said.