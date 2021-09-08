Developer plans scaled-down complex in Somers; proposal to return to Plan Commission for action

Wallach said his company is ready to proceed with the project.

“We remain ready to start construction as quickly as we can get through the remaining part of the (process),” he said. “Our goal would be to be in the ground still yet late fall.”

Revised plans

According to the revised plans, the development, known as “Diamond Estates of Somers,” will consist of 52 two-bedroom apartments, 12 one-bedroom apartments and four studio apartments across three floors.

The proposed apartment sizes are 967 square feet for the two-bedroom units, 629 for the one-bedroom units and 405 and 485, respectively, for the ground floor and second- and third-floor studio units.

Wallach said the project, which is under the direction of general contractor WM. A. Randolph Inc., of Gurnee, Ill., will include a number of energy-efficient features that will not only keep the cost down to the tenants, but will also have an environmentally friendly focus.

The exterior wall system will have a higher-than-usual insulation rating. Wallach also runs Wally Walls, a construction material manufacturing, engineering and design company also based in Kenosha.