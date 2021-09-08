Developer plans scaled-down complex in Somers; proposal to return to Plan Commission for action

SOMERS — A scaled-down version of a proposed apartment complex that overlooks Lake Michigan will return to the Village of Somers Plan Commission for action on Monday.
Kenosha BluePaint Development LLC Chief Executive Officer David Wallach on Wednesday said the proposal on 5.57 acres at 743 Sheridan Road will now be 68 units, a decrease from the original plan for 96.
The new plan also adjusts the number of buildings from two four-story buildings to one three-story structure, according to documents provided in advance of the Sept. 13 Plan Commission meeting. The building footprint has also been shifted eastward to meet the required 65-foot street-yard setback from Highway 32.
Wallach said the adjustments are in response to concerns expressed at the commission’s July 12 meeting that related to both the height of the buildings and the overall density.
The previous plans had a density of 21.57 dwelling units per buildable acre, which has now been lowered to 15.28 with the reduction in units. The height has been reduced by eight inches to stay under the 35-foot maximum allowed by the zoning ordinance.
“They wanted a design that was more consistent with some of the projects that had been built in the area,” Wallach said. “We took those two things into consideration and redesigned it based upon that input.”
Wallach said his company is ready to proceed with the project.
“We remain ready to start construction as quickly as we can get through the remaining part of the (process),” he said. “Our goal would be to be in the ground still yet late fall.”
Revised plans
According to the revised plans, the development, known as “Diamond Estates of Somers,” will consist of 52 two-bedroom apartments, 12 one-bedroom apartments and four studio apartments across three floors.
The proposed apartment sizes are 967 square feet for the two-bedroom units, 629 for the one-bedroom units and 405 and 485, respectively, for the ground floor and second- and third-floor studio units.
Wallach said the project, which is under the direction of general contractor WM. A. Randolph Inc., of Gurnee, Ill., will include a number of energy-efficient features that will not only keep the cost down to the tenants, but will also have an environmentally friendly focus.
The exterior wall system will have a higher-than-usual insulation rating. Wallach also runs Wally Walls, a construction material manufacturing, engineering and design company also based in Kenosha.
“Our wall is 40% to 50% more energy-efficient than anything that’s out in the market,” Wallach said. “In terms of being conscious of energy, we want to be building buildings across the country that conserve energy. It’s a big feature in our development, is the ability to reduce utility costs for our residents in a way that is different than other construction methodology that’s taking place.
“It’s important that we look at building buildings that reduce emissions and the carbon footprint, as opposed to adding to it.”
The project originally was brought to the Plan Commission in May 2020. The property, between Seventh and Eighth streets, was purchased in 2019 for $975,000 and is just south of Overlook Park and two miles north of Carthage College.
Local commitment
Wallach said his company remains active in the community, as it has been the last six years, and this project is another indication of its commitment to the area.
“I think in a lot of ways, the wand picks the wizard, to quote Harry Potter,” he said. “Sometimes, things find you. We’ve been a part of the community for the last six years, operating a manufacturing company in Kenosha, so we had bought into the area, I think, long before other people came to it.
“We were buyers of the whole region when we moved our manufacturing company from Texas to Kenosha. It didn’t take much for us to be believers. We were already there. We love southeast Wisconsin. The overall demographics are right for growth. It’s hard not to be in love with a site like that.”