Development in overdrive in Somers

Stoner added that a third shift of dedicated coverage by the Kenosha County sheriff’s department will be added in October. The full financial impact of this in 2021 will be $500,000.

“According to the Sheriff’s Department, Somers is the busiest community in Kenosha County, and that’s because everything is happening around here,” Stoner said.

Highway projectsIn the meantime, Stoner said he is working with the sheriff’s department to ensure a presence in the areas experiencing construction-related traffic impacts. Highways KR and 142 will be under construction this year, and traffic is expected to increase on Highway E.

“Highway E will be the main road,” Stoner said. “I have a lot of concerns about that.”

The Highway KR project has been an exercise in compromise, Stoner said. During the planning process last year, the state Department of Transportation agreed to realign Highway EA with 90th Street in Racine County at the intersection of KR.

“The realignment will happen on the Mount Pleasant side,” Stoner said.

He said the DOT also responded to concerns by residents and agreed to use a soft median on Highway KR so those who live along the new highway can exit their driveways to the east and west.