Developments flourishing in Pleasant Prairie

PLEASANT PRAIRIE — Make no mistake, developments in the village have been and continue to come at a fast and furious pace.

And the numbers certainly prove that.

Based on statistics provided by Pleasant Prairie Community Development Director Jean Werbie-Harris, the village has a total of 30 projects that have either been recently completed or are on deck for a future end date.

Construction values that were available for 13 of those projects — led by the ongoing Haribo office and production/warehouse building construction with a total value of $154,387,800 — total $338,983,593.

Village Administrator Nathan Thiel has had a first-hand look at the growth since his arrival in that position in 2018.

“When I first arrived, we were just breaking ground in the Prairie Highlands Corporate Park,” he said. “It’s neat to see that project take shape where we now have that infrastructure in place. We continue to get inquiries (about) land out there and development projects.

“When we see Aurora, Nexus, Haribo, all coming to fruition, it really is wonderful to see that progress.”

All the past, current and future growth is all part of the plan, Thiel said.