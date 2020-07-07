Developments receive Village Board approval

“It was kind of halted because of the recession (in 2008), and then after the recession, just the economics didn’t quite work out,” he said. “Then, in late 2018, early 2019, they were working through a plan that would work, which was a combination of single-home development and also multi-family development, which is being constructed currently.”

Creekside will be located on 47.5 acres of vacant land within Creekside Crossing and adjacent to Creekside Circle, west of 62nd Avenue and extend around to 91st Street. Each lot will be a minimum of 12,500 square feet, with an average lot size of 19,159 square feet.

Construction is expected to begin about July 15. Bear Development also will complete construction of Creekside Circle and construct a bridge over Jerome Creek. The approved final plat also puts a cul-de-sac at the end of 62nd Avenue.

According to a press release issued by the village, 62nd Avenue could potentially continue north and 89th Street could extend east if wetlands are allowed to be filled by permit, which would create additional access through the subdivision.

Bear also agreed to install public sidewalks within Creekside Crossing and plans to donate funds to help the village add playground equipment in Creekside Park.