Developments receive Village Board approval

PLEASANT PRAIRIE — Two proposed subdivisions in the village are headed to the finish line.
The Village Board during a virtual meeting Monday approved the final plats for both the Creekside Terrace and Ashbury East subdivisions to set the stage for 61 new, single-family homes down the road.
Both will fill a housing demand in Pleasant Prairie, Village Administrator Nathan Thiel said by telephone Tuesday.
“In Pleasant Prairie in general and even in the state, there’s a need for additional housing,” he said. “I think the market has demanded it for quite some time.”
The Creekside development has traveled a long journey to get here, dating back to 2005 when the Creekside Crossing condominium and single-family development was developed in several phases by Mastercraft Builders.
In 2010, portions of the land were sold to other developers, and the undeveloped land that would have included 158 condominium units stood vacant until 2015, when the board approved a conceptual plan for 64 single-family lots and one, two-family lot.
A conceptual plan for Creekside Terrace for 41 single-family lots on 59 acres received board approval in October 2019.
The delay in moving forward came down to a couple different factors, Thiel said.
“It was kind of halted because of the recession (in 2008), and then after the recession, just the economics didn’t quite work out,” he said. “Then, in late 2018, early 2019, they were working through a plan that would work, which was a combination of single-home development and also multi-family development, which is being constructed currently.”
Creekside will be located on 47.5 acres of vacant land within Creekside Crossing and adjacent to Creekside Circle, west of 62nd Avenue and extend around to 91st Street. Each lot will be a minimum of 12,500 square feet, with an average lot size of 19,159 square feet.
Construction is expected to begin about July 15. Bear Development also will complete construction of Creekside Circle and construct a bridge over Jerome Creek. The approved final plat also puts a cul-de-sac at the end of 62nd Avenue.
According to a press release issued by the village, 62nd Avenue could potentially continue north and 89th Street could extend east if wetlands are allowed to be filled by permit, which would create additional access through the subdivision.
Bear also agreed to install public sidewalks within Creekside Crossing and plans to donate funds to help the village add playground equipment in Creekside Park.
“The original developer was supposed to construct a second playground area in the development,” Thiel said. “As kind of a way to address those concerns, we focused their attention on donating dollars for making improvements to the current playground that exists.”
Ashbury receives OK
The board approved the same motion for the Ashbury East Subdivision, which will divide the 9.89 acres of vacant land east of 94th Avenue and north of Bain Station Road into 19 single-family lots and one outlot.
Construction by Harpe Development will begin around July 27. The lots will have an average size of 14,593 square feet, with single-family lots ranging from 13,180 to 20,201 square feet.
The original conceptual plan for the land between Ashbury Creek and Fountain Ridge Apartment Complex was initially presented in June 2016. The developers of the apartment complex sold that land to Harpe Development.
