DICK'S Sporting Goods Foundation awards Boys and Girls Club of Kenosha County a $20K grant for scholarships

DICK’S Sporting Goods Foundation has awarded the Boys & Girls Club of Kenosha a $20,000 grant to provide scholarships to youth sports players. With BGCK programing and quality sport programs, sports registrations in 2021 have increased drastically.

Along with the DICK’S Sporting Goods Foundation, the BGCK is committed to helping youth have access to affordable youth sports.

The mission of BGCK Sports is to promote sportsmanship, healthy lifestyles and team building, while providing a safe and positive environment for competition which aligns with DICK’S Sporting Goods Foundation mission of inspiring and enabling sports participation.

“The generosity of DICK’S Sporting Goods Foundation allows the Club to provide affordable youth sports to many youth who might not otherwise be able to participate,” said Tara Panasewicz, CEO of the BGCK. “DICK’S partnership and support has been invaluable to BGCK. Their generosity allows the Club to provide opportunities that directly impact our local youth. We cannot thank them enough for their continued support of our mission,” Panasewicz added.

“DICK’S Sporting Goods and The DICK’S Sporting Goods Foundation believe that sports matter and make people better. We are proud to support the BGC of Kenosha as they continue to grow and provide added opportunities for young athletes,” said Kyle Flanagan. DICK’S Sporting Goods community marketing manager,.

DICK’S Sporting Goods Foundation continues to support nonprofit organizations, schools and community teams across all 50 states to provide opportunities for youth to play sports.

DICK's has a store on Highway 50 in Pleasant Prairie.

