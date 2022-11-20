Dimensions of Learning Academy to host Thanksgiving lunch for students

In the spirit of a holiday that celebrates community and gathering together, the Dimensions of Learning Academy will host a Thanksgiving lunch for its students on Monday.

Students will sit down to a meal of turkey, biscuits, homemade bread, mashed potatoes and gravy, corn, macaroni and cheese and desserts, which were all donated from local businesses.

Barbara Villont, principal at Dimensions of Learning, said Wine Knot, Franks Diner, Kentucky Fried Chicken, Rustic Road Brewing Company and Uncle Mike’s Highway Pub donated food for the meal.

The staff have also stepped up and provided juice, water, plates and table cloths to the meal, in addition to their time to serve the meal.

“The reaction has been very positive,” Villont said. “It’s an exciting community experience for the kids.”

Villont said the school’s art teacher designed placemats for students to color and decorate.

Julie Rittmiller and Kevin Ervin, owners of Franks Diner, 508 58th St., donated the biscuits for the students and the bread for the staff. They, as well as some of their employees, have connections to the school.

Rittmiller said being able to support the school lunch was a positive experience, adding it “makes me feel really warm and fuzzy.”

“I think, if we can do it, why shouldn’t we?” Rittmiller said. “We try to get involved in the community in any way we can.”

Rustic Road Brewing Company will come bearing the homemade macaroni and cheese.

“I’m all about helping kids out,” said Rustic Road Manager Andy Hawbaker. “I’m glad we’re part of it. It’s a great cause.”

Hawbaker said he was happy to help make sure the students enjoy a Thanksgiving meal.

“It’s a fun thing for kids to do before going home for Thanksgiving,” Hawbaker said.

“It’s created a strong sense of community,” Villont said. “Coming out of COVID-19 regulations with social distancing, it’s nice to have opportunities to come together as a community.”