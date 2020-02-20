You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
Dimensions of Learning 2nd Quarter Honor Roll
View Comments
Dimensions of Learning 2nd Quarter Honor Roll

Dimensions of Learning 2nd Quarter Honor Roll

{{featured_button_text}}

SIXTH GRADE

Sydney Aldrich, Anna Graff, Walter Mitchell, Autumn Niles, Nicholas Slater, Brody Smith and Brooke Zekor

SEVENTH GRADE

Selene Bigden-Russell, Riley Bloom, Samuel Callow, *Eva Chen, *Elijah Krystowiak, Scarlett Lindow, Brody Pederson, *David Porut, Samuel Randle, Josephine Redig and Ava Smith

EIGHTH GRADE

Donnie Baldwin, *Gideon Brodjeski, Olivia Bussiere, Julie Hall, *Aiden Knick, *Nina Lall, Alexandria M., *Vicktorya Pelaez, *Matilda Petkus, Maya Pfarr, *Joshua Randle, *Nathan Randle, *Emme Walrath, *Anna Wilson and *Shelby Young

*Denotes high honor roll

View Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics