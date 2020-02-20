Dimensions of Learning 2nd Quarter Honor Roll

SIXTH GRADE
Sydney Aldrich, Anna Graff, Walter Mitchell, Autumn Niles, Nicholas Slater, Brody Smith and Brooke Zekor
SEVENTH GRADE
Selene Bigden-Russell, Riley Bloom, Samuel Callow, *Eva Chen, *Elijah Krystowiak, Scarlett Lindow, Brody Pederson, *David Porut, Samuel Randle, Josephine Redig and Ava Smith
EIGHTH GRADE
Donnie Baldwin, *Gideon Brodjeski, Olivia Bussiere, Julie Hall, *Aiden Knick, *Nina Lall, Alexandria M., *Vicktorya Pelaez, *Matilda Petkus, Maya Pfarr, *Joshua Randle, *Nathan Randle, *Emme Walrath, *Anna Wilson and *Shelby Young
*Denotes high honor roll