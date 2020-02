The first sign of spring in Kenosha arrived Wednesday when Big Star Drive-In, 1500 Washington Road, opened.

Cars and walk-up patrons have packed the drive-in since then as the drive-in marks its 66th year of operation.

It is tradition for the drive-in to open in late February and close after the Labor Day weekend.

