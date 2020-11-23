Disc jockey's annual Thanksgiving celebration goes drive-through serving hundreds of meals

A local DJ’s annual community Thanksgiving dinner at Shalom Center looked a little different this year.
Instead of a sit-down meal, as has been the tradition for the last several years, a steady stream of cars in two lines drove through the parking lot Sunday afternoon as volunteers took guests' orders. Minutes later, their freshly prepared, home-cooked meals were delivered right to their windows.
Despite being in to-go containers and wrapped in carryout bags, the unmistakable aromas of turkey ham, chicken and meatballs still wafted through.
And, while guests couldn’t sit down to sample a larger variety of side dishes, staples like, mostaccioli, green beans, potato salad, macaroni, collard greens and dressing, were still on the menu. The soup of the day was loaded baked potato. Drinks and desserts, a choice of caramel or chocolate cake, rounded out the feast.
Carey Norris, aka DJ Mr. 262, has been providing the free dinners for the community for the last 12 years.
“Instead of having the people coming inside, we’re still making it happen and we’re serving them outside,” he said, in between relaying orders to the kitchen staff.
The pandemic has taxed many families this year and the drive-through format was an adjustment he said he needed to make because “I didn’t want to not do it,” he said.
“We had to do whatever we can do to be social-distanced and safe,” he said.
The need is still there
In years past, he has served as many as 300 to 400 guests. Even as a takeout event, however, Norris expected to fulfill more than 200 orders.
While Norris has been volunteering his time and resources for the community for more than two decades, this year his charity giving expanded from a weekend to a week filled with activities with volunteers holding seminars for inmates, reading to young children, offering haircuts, picking up litter in the Wilson Heights neighborhood and conducting business ownership seminars for prospective young entrepreneurs, among others.
Ronald Gordon who goes by DJ Droop, was among the volunteers at the dinner and recruited his sons and nephews to help out. Gordon counts Norris among his mentors.
“This (event) is very positive. It’s something that Kenosha needs,” he said. “It also gives me a chance to show my sons and my nephews that there’s more to life than video games, you know what I mean? We’re in a blessed position so we’ve got to try to help and bless other people.”
Next to Gordon was his nephew Israel Gordon, 7, of Kenosha, who said he enjoys helping.
“I give people food for free and I like taking care of people,” he said.
Last year, Norris established the Linda Faye Foundation, the charity arm of his efforts, which was named after his mother who inspired him to give back to the community. The foundation has focused its efforts on youth and education, and this year small businesses, as well, as families, who have struggled during the pandemic.
“I think it’s great what they’ve done. I’ve heard a lot about DJ Mr. 262,” said Melanie Friedrich, who ordered chicken, ham, greens, macaroni and potato salad for her family. “It’s great that they made this still happen.”
The foundation continues to accept donations online at lindafayefoundationinc.com or contact the foundation at 262-764-0571.
