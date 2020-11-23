Disc jockey's annual Thanksgiving celebration goes drive-through serving hundreds of meals

“We had to do whatever we can do to be social-distanced and safe,” he said.

The need is still there

In years past, he has served as many as 300 to 400 guests. Even as a takeout event, however, Norris expected to fulfill more than 200 orders.

While Norris has been volunteering his time and resources for the community for more than two decades, this year his charity giving expanded from a weekend to a week filled with activities with volunteers holding seminars for inmates, reading to young children, offering haircuts, picking up litter in the Wilson Heights neighborhood and conducting business ownership seminars for prospective young entrepreneurs, among others.

Ronald Gordon who goes by DJ Droop, was among the volunteers at the dinner and recruited his sons and nephews to help out. Gordon counts Norris among his mentors.

“This (event) is very positive. It’s something that Kenosha needs,” he said. “It also gives me a chance to show my sons and my nephews that there’s more to life than video games, you know what I mean? We’re in a blessed position so we’ve got to try to help and bless other people.”

Next to Gordon was his nephew Israel Gordon, 7, of Kenosha, who said he enjoys helping.