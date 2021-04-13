Discussion on city mask mandate repeal moved to May 3

The Kenosha City Council’s consideration of removing the citywide mask mandate has been pushed back two weeks.

The mandate has been in place across Kenosha for most of this past year in response to the COVID-19 pandemic. The mandate is scheduled to expire on May 27, but Ald. Rocco LaMacchia Sr. has proposed lifting it sooner in light of the state Supreme Court overturning Gov. Tony Evers’ statewide mask mandate on March 31.

The state’s highest court ruled that Evers had exceeded his authority by issuing multiple emergency orders that included the face-covering law in response to what the court said was essentially the same emergency order.

The court’s 4-3 majority ruled that Wisconsin law gave Evers extraordinary powers for only a short period of time — in this case, 60 days — after his initial public health emergency declaration for the pandemic last year and, in effect, Evers had overstepped his authority.

Members of the Public Safety and Welfare Committee on Monday briefly discussed a proposed repeal of a section of the city code pertaining to the municipal mask ordinance. The committee did not make a specific recommendation on the potential repeal at Monday’s meeting, opting instead to table the matter and defer it to a special meeting on May 3 before a regular City Council session.