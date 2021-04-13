Discussion on city mask mandate repeal moved to May 3

The Kenosha City Council’s consideration of removing the citywide mask mandate has been pushed back two weeks.
The mandate has been in place across Kenosha for most of this past year in response to the COVID-19 pandemic. The mandate is scheduled to expire on May 27, but Ald. Rocco LaMacchia Sr. has proposed lifting it sooner in light of the state Supreme Court overturning Gov. Tony Evers’ statewide mask mandate on March 31.
The state’s highest court ruled that Evers had exceeded his authority by issuing multiple emergency orders that included the face-covering law in response to what the court said was essentially the same emergency order.
The court’s 4-3 majority ruled that Wisconsin law gave Evers extraordinary powers for only a short period of time — in this case, 60 days — after his initial public health emergency declaration for the pandemic last year and, in effect, Evers had overstepped his authority.
Members of the Public Safety and Welfare Committee on Monday briefly discussed a proposed repeal of a section of the city code pertaining to the municipal mask ordinance. The committee did not make a specific recommendation on the potential repeal at Monday’s meeting, opting instead to table the matter and defer it to a special meeting on May 3 before a regular City Council session.
“I would request that we defer to that day,” said Ald. Eric Haugaard, who sits on the committee. “We can have additional information … and also some additional recommendations based on the professional opinions on trends and what not.”
LaMacchia is the principal sponsor of the proposed ordinance to repeal the mask mandate. Ald. Dominic Ruffalo is co-sponsor.
The mask requirement in place is part of a broader three-page section within the current city code that touches on business capacity and face covering regulations within the city in response to the coronavirus. The city has been under an official state of emergency amid the pandemic since March 25, 2020, when Mayor John Antaramian and the rest of the council made the declaration.
Firearms ordinance backed
The Public Safety and Welfare Committee on Monday also gave resounding support to an ordinance that would prohibit anyone owning a firearm from leaving it in an unlocked vehicle. The measure is scheduled to go to the full City Council for consideration on May 3.
Ald. Shayna Griffin is the principal sponsor of the ordinance. Griffin said she proposed the document after meeting with several officials with the Kenosha Police Department.
“This keeps firearms from being in the wrong hands,” Griffin said. “The bigger picture is these firearms can be in someone’s hands that could harm someone or commit a murder.”
Deputy Police Chief Eric Larsen said the ordinance could be a wake-up call to people in the community who might lawfully own a firearm through the permitting process.
“(The would-be ordinance) serves as being instructive to the public, especially considering the increase we’ve seen in gun crimes,” Larsen said. “I think this serves a very significant purpose.”
Body cameras
The Kenosha Police Department is on track to have all officers equipped with body cameras later this year, Larsen said at Monday’s committee meeting.
The agency previously reported officers would wear body cameras in the third quarter of this year, based on a timeline. Plans call for a recommended vendor being presented to the City Council on May 3.
“We’re down to just a couple of vendors. We’re going to be contacting them this week, in order to field test a couple of products,” Larsen said. “We want to make sure we’re getting the absolute best that we can get. We want to make sure they work how we want them to work.”