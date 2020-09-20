District Attorney Michael Graveley at center of storm of public opinion

“When I became the DA I really committed myself to having a lot of complicated and rewarding conversations about the criminal justice system and racial justice,” Graveley said. “I have really valued that and had a number of those conversations. I’ve spent a lot of time and effort on that.”

Graveley said the current political climate and the polarizing influence of social media have made those kinds of conversation difficult.

He is careful to say that the difficulties of his office being the focus of anger and directed public campaigns seem a small problem when compared to those who have suffered losses or injury to family members, or losses of livelihood because of the unrest in the city or because of the COVID-19 pandemic. But Graveley said he is worried about the impact of the anger focused on his office, both on his staff and on the criminal justice system itself.

“I think in the last year particularly we’ve experienced dramatic new forces that want to directly confront the criminal justice system. They are powerful forces and they are difficult forces for this office to adjust to in real ways and also in our terms of doing the work in the way we do it,” Graveley said.