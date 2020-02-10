District 10 projects prompt community meeting

Things are happening in Kenosha's 10th District, and Ald. Anthony Kennedy wants to make sure his constituents know what's going on.

To that end, a community meeting to discuss ongoing and future projects in the district will take place at 6 p.m. Tuesday at Kenosha Area Transit, 4303 39th Ave.

Kennedy is hosting the event along with several other elected officials, community leaders and development specialists.

Tamarra Coleman, executive director of the Shalom Center; S.R. Mills, chief executive officer at Bear Development; and a representative from U-Haul Moving & Storage of Kenosha are expected to be on hand, according to Kennedy.

Kennedy, who has represented the 10th District since 2008, said it's the first time he's organized a community meeting to discuss development.

"I don't think there's another district with as many projects going on at the same time with maybe exception to (downtown)," Kennedy said. "There's a lot happening. I want the citizens to be aware of that."

The 10th District, bordered roughly by 27th Street, 28th Avenue, 55th Street and 52nd Avenue, has absorbed significant residential and commercial changes over the past decade.

Numerous projects