District 10 projects prompt community meeting

Things are happening in Kenosha's 10th District, and Ald. Anthony Kennedy wants to make sure his constituents know what's going on.
To that end, a community meeting to discuss ongoing and future projects in the district will take place at 6 p.m. Tuesday at Kenosha Area Transit, 4303 39th Ave.
Kennedy is hosting the event along with several other elected officials, community leaders and development specialists.
Tamarra Coleman, executive director of the Shalom Center; S.R. Mills, chief executive officer at Bear Development; and a representative from U-Haul Moving & Storage of Kenosha are expected to be on hand, according to Kennedy.
Kennedy, who has represented the 10th District since 2008, said it's the first time he's organized a community meeting to discuss development.
"I don't think there's another district with as many projects going on at the same time with maybe exception to (downtown)," Kennedy said. "There's a lot happening. I want the citizens to be aware of that."
The 10th District, bordered roughly by 27th Street, 28th Avenue, 55th Street and 52nd Avenue, has absorbed significant residential and commercial changes over the past decade.
Numerous projects
The Wilson Heights Development Project was introduced in 2008 to address the blighting influence of 60 contiguous four-unit rental apartment buildings located east of 39th Avenue and south of 45th Street. The city has since acquired and razed 23 of the 60 apartment buildings.
Bear Development recently proposed to build more than 100 units of multi-generational housing behind the former United Auto Workers Local 72 hall, 3615 Washington Road. The development includes an 80-unit, common-corridor building for seniors, 31 direct-access, three-bedroom townhouses and three single-family residential lots.
The UAW Local 72 sold the 11-acre property in July to Bear Development for $1 million.
In November 2018, Milwaukee-based Fox Meadowview LLC presented plans to build a 144-unit garden-style apartment complex at the northeast corner of 50th Street and 52nd Avenue. City officials supported the project following major modifications, including reduced density, lower elevation and a smaller footprint allowing for greater green space.
The district has also witnessed the arrival and departure of numerous 52nd Street businesses, including grocery stores, retailers and big-box chains Walmart and Kmart.
Walmart, 4404 52nd St., sat idle for nearly a decade before U-Haul Moving & Storage of Kenosha moved into the vacant property last year.
"The question I'm asked the most frequently is probably U-Haul," Kennedy said. "This is a chance for people to hear about these developments, updates and plans directly from the developers. It's not just me telling my constituents and neighbors. It's them hearing it firsthand."
Affordable housing
Affordable housing remains a major concern for local residents, according to Kennedy.
The city's Redevelopment Authority recently identified more than a dozen residential properties as a nuisance or foreclosure risk in the Uptown neighborhood, just east of 22nd Avenue and south of 60th Street.
Uptown is one of several older neighborhoods targeted for major redevelopment under a plan created by Mayor John Antaramian.
"I think it's important we protect affordable and desirable housing," Kennedy said. "The 10th District has always been a solid middle-class (area). There are houses available in the $170,000 to $180,000 range and then there are houses that go for $280,000 to $300,000.
"If you're a new teacher or firefighter or police officer with a salary between $40,000 to $60,000, where do you live? What is there that's really available for you?"