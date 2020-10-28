District records 113 confirmed coronavirus cases since beginning of school year

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

Staff absences due to individuals personally testing positive or required to self-quarantine as a close contact and reaching a level that has the potential to compromise the safety or fidelity of the learning environment.

The metrics used to determine when virtual learning will be mandated are subject to change from new guidance from public health officials, Savaglio-Jarvis said.

The district’s seven-day rolling average for positive COVID-19 cases, as of Tuesday, is 10 per day, a number that has doubled in the last two weeks and tripled since the end of September, according to the data.

Currently, more than 800 students and 147 staff are in quarantine, including 113 students from Lincoln Middle School, the largest number of students currently in required isolation. Lincoln also has 19 staff out due to quarantine. There are currently 11 confirmed positive cases of COVID-19 from the middle school.

During the presentation, Kris Keckler, the district’s chief information officer in the Office of Educational Accountability, noted that none of the schools where COVID-19 cases have been reported were at the 3 percent threshold, as of Tuesday. More than three-quarters of the district’s schools have had at least one confirmed positive case.

