District records 113 confirmed coronavirus cases since beginning of school year

Kenosha Unified has recorded 113 confirmed cases of COVID-19, a number that includes students and staff, since the school year started on Sept. 14, according to district data posted online as of Tuesday night.
Thirty-one students who have been virtual learners since the start of the school year have also been infected with the novel coronavirus, according to the district data collected and confirmed by the Kenosha County Division of Health. The latest data is available online at www.kusd.edu/district/return-2020 and was part of a presentation by Superintendent Sue Savaglio-Jarvis at a School Board meeting Tuesday night.
During her presentation, Savaglio-Jarvis reviewed the division of health thresholds the administration uses to determine when to transition a school or schools or the entire district to virtual learning during the pandemic.
Such transition would occur when there is:
Greater than 3 percent positive cases in a school in the last 14 days, based on the cumulative total of in-person staff and student COVID-19 positive cases divided by the total in-person staff and student population.
A significant community outbreak in progress or having recently occurred (such as at a large community event or among a local employer) that is affecting multiple staff, students and families such that the County Division of Health requires the district to close buildings.
Staff absences due to individuals personally testing positive or required to self-quarantine as a close contact and reaching a level that has the potential to compromise the safety or fidelity of the learning environment.
The metrics used to determine when virtual learning will be mandated are subject to change from new guidance from public health officials, Savaglio-Jarvis said.
The district’s seven-day rolling average for positive COVID-19 cases, as of Tuesday, is 10 per day, a number that has doubled in the last two weeks and tripled since the end of September, according to the data.
Currently, more than 800 students and 147 staff are in quarantine, including 113 students from Lincoln Middle School, the largest number of students currently in required isolation. Lincoln also has 19 staff out due to quarantine. There are currently 11 confirmed positive cases of COVID-19 from the middle school.
During the presentation, Kris Keckler, the district’s chief information officer in the Office of Educational Accountability, noted that none of the schools where COVID-19 cases have been reported were at the 3 percent threshold, as of Tuesday. More than three-quarters of the district’s schools have had at least one confirmed positive case.
