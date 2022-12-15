Dive into our 12 Days of Kenosha area Christmas Fun!

Starting today, we're in the fast lane and racing toward Christmas Day.

How are you doing on your seasonal celebrating?

Have you been to a performance of “A Christmas Carol”? How about one of the many area holiday concerts? A craft show? A visit with Santa?

Come on, people! Get out of the house for a few hours and enjoy some festivities before it’s the middle of February and you’re wondering where all the tinsel went.

Here’s a guide to help you enjoy the time leading up to The Big Day, with at least one activity to try each day:

TODAY, Dec. 15

From pumpkins to twinkling lights: The Jerry Smith Farm, 7150 18th St. in Somers, has brought back its holiday lights display, which debuted in 2020. The Holiday Light Walk includes the Country Store, a reindeer exhibit, fire pits, holiday music and s’more kits. Open 5 to 9 p.m. each day through Dec. 18. Admission is $7; free for children age 2 and younger. Note: Santa Claus will be there to greet people 5 to 8 p.m. Dec. 16-18. For more details, go to jerrysmithfarm.com.

FRIDAY, Dec. 16

Hit the high seas with Santa: The Lake Geneva Cruise Line has extended the boating season with its Santa Cruise. Passengers take 40-minute narrated boat rides, motoring past lighted displays on the shore as they travel to the “North Pole.” Cruises depart from Gage Marina — the winter home of the Geneva Lake Cruise Line’s fleet — in Williams Bay. Cruises run daily through Dec. 30 (except Dec. 24-25). To book a cruise, go to santacruiselakegeneva.com or call 262-248-6206.

SATURDAY, Dec. 17

We pause in our Christmas preparations to celebrate winter: Though the Winter Solstice — the shortest day and longest night of the year — doesn't happen until Dec. 21, the folks at Pringle Nature Center, 9800 160th Ave. in Bristol, are getting a jump on the new season with a Winter Solstice Night Hike. Participants should check in at Pringle Nature Center during one of three time slots before embarking on a self-guided, interactive night hike through the trails of Bristol Woods County Park, finishing "with hopes for the new year at the yule log." Note: Registration is required. Sign up in advance for the Dec. 17 hike at pringlenc.org/events. The cost is $6 (free for Pringle members).

SUNDAY, Dec. 18

Sing-along with a classic: First United Methodist Church in Kenosha has brought back its community Sing-Along “Messiah,” conducted by Greg Berg. The concert is 6 p.m. at the church, 919 60th St. Admission is free; a free-will offering will be taken. Doors open at 5:30 p.m. Singers are encouraged to bring their own music, but copies will be available for use. After the concert, everyone is invited to a free reception. For more about the event, see our story on Page 3.

MONDAY, Dec. 19

Holiday Hoops: UW-Parkside Athletics and the Kenosha YMCA are hosting Holiday Hoops inside DeSimone Arena. There's a Rangers men's basketball game at 4 p.m., plus fun stuff like photos with Santa Claus (starting at 3 p.m.), a toy drive (bring a new toy or purchase a $10 raffle ticket for a chance to win prizes). At halftime, kids can "shoot around" the basketball court and get autographs from the players. Note: Admission is free for children under age 12 and just $5 for Kenosha YMCA members.

TUESDAY, Dec. 20

You’re a mean one, Mr. Scrooge: If you’re seeking some traditional holiday fare, you can’t go wrong at Milwaukee’s Pabst Theater, 114 E. Wells St. The historic venue positively glows with holiday spirit each year during the Milwaukee Rep’s production of “A Christmas Carol.” All your favorites are here, from mean old Scrooge to adorable Tiny Tim. The show runs through Dec. 24. Find more details and get tickets at milwaukeerep.com.

WEDNESDAY, Dec. 21

Get your brass on: It isn’t Christmas until you’ve heard a brass band performing traditional carols. Luckily for us, the Belle City Brassworks brass band is performing a free holiday concert 7 p.m. at Sacred Heart Catholic Church, 2201 Northwestern Ave. in Racine. Admission is free; donations will be accepted. For more about the program, see our story on Page 4.

THURSDAY, Dec. 22

Enjoy dinner and a show: The Fireside Theatre in Fort Atkinson is performing “Irving Berlin's White Christmas,” served up as dinner theater through Dec. 23. The festive show features all the beloved songs from this classic, plus you get dinner (or lunch during a matinee)! Bonus: Still looking for gifts? The theater complex contains four gift shops. For a show schedule and other information, go to firesidetheatre.com of call 800-477-9505.

FRIDAY, Dec. 23

Holiday in harmony: The five-person a cappella group Harmonix is performing holiday shows Wednesday-Sunday through Dec. 30 at the Wyndham Garden-Kenosha Harborside Hotel, 5125 Sixth Ave. Their program features "popular holiday classics as well as modern favorites." For more details and tickets, call 262-564-8800 or log on at happeningsmag.com.

SATURDAY, Dec. 24

Blades of glory: It’s Christmas Eve — and you know what that means! (We’re not sure what we mean, either, but we just get excited for Christmas!) The day before Christmas is a great time to take a break from wrapping gifts and check out the City of Kenosha’s ice skating rink. The rink is in Veterans Memorial Park outside City Hall, at 52nd Street and the harbor. It’s open 9 a.m. to 10 p.m. daily, weather permitting. Skating is free.

SUNDAY, Dec. 25

The reel world: You’ll likely be staying home today, opening presents and fiddling around with that guitar Santa brought you, but if you do want to venture outside, head to a theater. Lots of people go to the movies on Christmas Day — if only to avoid having to clean up the scattered tinsel and wrapping paper. New movies playing in theaters include the epic tale "Avatar: The Way of Water" and plenty of other flicks to check out.

MONDAY, Dec. 26

A hunting party: The Brits celebrate Boxing Day on Dec. 26. Here in the U.S., we celebrate by hunting for half-price wrapping paper and bows. Here's another fun hunt you can do (and it's free!): The Pringle Nature Center, located inside Bristol Woods County Park, 9800 160th Ave., is hosting a “Holiday Gnome Hunt” through December. To take part, find all of the gnomes hiding on the trails by the end of December for a chance to win a free 2023 family membership. Post a photo from your gnome hunt on Instagram or Facebook and tag Pringle, or email your photo to Pringle by Dec. 31 to be entered into the prize drawing. This program is free, self-guided and suitable for all ages. Visit pringlenc.org/events for more information.