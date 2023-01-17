Diverse Kindness Week panel discusses inclusion, equity, city's action road map to sustainable change

A community forum to promote inclusion, equality and equity featured a panel whose members discussed how their organizations looked to move Kenosha forward with sustainable change as the city continues to address issues of systemic racism.

The city-sponsored “Moving Forward to Sustainable Change,” held Monday night at Lincoln Middle School, was part of Kenosha’s Kindness Week and featured a nine-member panel that discussed what their organizations are doing to promote diversity, equity and inclusion, along with some upcoming events planned to further their objectives.

The panel featured: the Rev. Lawrence Kirby II, community engagement network manager for Building Our Future; Yolanda Jackson-Lewis, president-elect, Coalition for Dismantling Racism; Rabbi Dena Feingold, president, Congregations United to Serve Humanity; Darryl Morin, president, Forward Latino; Brad Backer, member, Kenosha County Racial and Ethnic Equity Commission; Tanya McLean, executive director, Leaders of Kenosha; Anthony Davis, president, Kenosha NAACP; Helen Schumacher, lead, Kenosha Action Road Map to Inclusion, Equality and Equity - Strengthening Community Police Relations team; and Ald. Jack Rose, lead, Strengthening the Mental Health System team.

The action road map, -- which was initiated by the city with the help of faith-based community leaders in the wake of the murder of George Floyd in Minneapolis, and later the local police shooting of Jacob Blake -- continues to develop.

In its first phase, that began two years ago, the priority was to address police-community relations, which is among the seven “pillars” of the road map. It also includes: developing future leaders along with creating, an equal criminal justice system, equal employment opportunities, quality education for all community members, strengthening the mental health system and creating equal access to affordable housing.

Schumacher said the city continues its emphasis on recruiting and hiring officers “because we need to have a diverse workforce” in law enforcement and public safety. However, the reality is that the pool of diverse applicants is small and other agencies in Southeast Wisconsin are competing for them.

To that end, the city is holding a recruiting session at the Safety Center Wednesday night and later in February, she said.

She said police officers not only undergo yearly training in CPR, firearms, defensive tactics and response to active shooters, but de-escalation tactics as well.

Implicit bias training, which helps officers to understand how their unintentional and often automatic perceptions affect their responses to situations, is now included in local academy training. It is training that a majority of the Kenosha Police Department has now undergone, she said.

Schumacher said the focus in law enforcement has now tended toward “de-escalation” and “non-lethal” force. Chokeholds are not part of the standard training for local police and if used, can only be employed as a “last resort”, she said.

Similarly, “no-knock warrants”, while allowed by Wisconsin statute, are not standard practice with Kenosha police and are only used in the case of an active shooter or a hostage situation, she said. The department’s use of force policy stipulates that “excessive and unwanted force or brutality will not be tolerated under any circumstances” and the officer would be subjected to disciplinary action and civil liabilities.

Rose, who leads the road map’s team seeking to strengthen the local mental health system, said while the county has jurisdiction in overseeing the system and funding for resources “there are things we can do as a community.”

He said an “excellent example” is the Crisis Prevention Center.

“This is an effort that the county and the city put on and we now have a 16-bed, voluntary in-patient center on 60th Street,” he said.

Rose said the team reviewed the county’s mental health system and found officials were “doing a fine job.”

“But maybe we can help and do it a little bit better,” he said.

He said an important “player” in improving mental health services is the Kenosha Community Health Center, which has become a “key piece” in the area’s mental health treatment plan.

He said that connecting with the community is a priority, especially, as it continues to emerge from the COVID-19 pandemic, which has had especially negative effect on children who “don’t what school life is.”

“We all need to come together with this, he said. “Strengthen our mental health piece and be aware. Severe persistent, mental illness knows no color barriers, no financial status.”