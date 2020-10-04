Diversity on police force among city issues at latest listening session

Hiring a more diverse police force, holding them accountable for their actions and responding to mental health issues surrounding the shooting of Jacob Blake were among the issues at the forefront of the latest city listening session held Sunday at the Kenosha Public Museum.
It was the city’s third listening session to address police and community relations, criminal justice, and other concerns in the wake of the Aug. 23 police shooting of Blake and the protests and riots that followed.
About 50 people were in attendance, including residents, city staff and elected officials. The audience was limited due to protocols in place for social distancing, however, the session was carried online for residents and others to watch. The forum gave Kenosha residents priority to speak first before opening the floor to others. Each speaker was allowed two minutes.
Marilyn Propp called on the city to have de-escalation training for police and expressed dismay that the police have become militarized. She was also concerned about store fronts that have shut down since the riots and left downtown, especially at Sixth Avenue, empty.
“This is killing downtown. It looks like a dead zone,” she said.
Whitney Cabal, also known as Billy Violet, suggested that the city establish a publicly accessible and detailed database for police complaints and access to high-level investigations with the results, and any hearings of upcoming officer investigations. She also asked that a committee be assembled to follow up with the police and the community in a timely manner.
David Jones, who participated in the protests, said he observed how most of the police responding “looked like me.” Jones is white. He said diversity is an issue and in addition to diversity and sensitivity training, more people of color need to be hired.
Question why officer was still employed
Joel Trudell questioned why the Officer Rusten Sheskey, the officer who shot Blake seven times while attempting to apprehend him, was still employed.
He said the city and its taxpayers were currently underwriting police brutality.
“I find that to be disgusting,” he said.
He also said curfew enforcement during civil unrest, was “severely racist” with people shot at by police with rubber bullets and tear gas, while the “armed thugs who typically look like myself were seen as partners with police.”
I find that disgusting and absolutely wrong,” he said, adding that there should be an investigation. And why folks who look like him were allowed to handle assault weapons and not taken into custody.
He asked Mayor John Antaramian, who was in attendance at the forum, why Police Chief Daniel Miskinis was still employed.
“How does that help our community? How does that help our healing?” he said.
Roger Johnson, who owns a home services business. called on the city to set a deadline of Oct. 16 for clean up from the destruction that leveled cars and buildings during the riots.
He said, however, he has has not heard any input from city officials as he and others would like to help.
“We’re ready, we’re waiting,” he said.
Diversity training
Kenosha Unified School Board member Rebecca Stevens said one of the things she loves about Kenosha is its diversity, but that it suffers from systemic racism. She wanted the city to consider opportunities for diversity training.
She said that people need to come to the table to be inclusive and educate each other on what needs to change.
“We can do this,” she said.
She said if they come at it pushing people out of parks when there are protests, more of the same will remain.
“Our systems do not work hard enough to be inclusive and acknowledge their pain,” she said. “If we don’t do this as a community … there will be more of the same.”
Mental health issues
Dominique Pritchett said mental health and wellness must be a part of the discussion and wondered where the representation was in advising the city.
“We’re dealing with something so traumatic and it appears that mental wellness is a second thought, an afterthought and an under thought,” she said. “I urge you to seek counsel outside of the individuals that you have, and equal representation for the issues at hand and it must be a priority because we cannot heal. We are not going to jump to reconciliation by putting a band aid over an infected wound and trauma is that wound.”
Bell addresses city
Michael Bell, whose son was shot and killed by police in 2004 said, held on to a portrait of his son as he approached the podium. He addressed Antaramian saying he was surprised that a listening session was being held.
“It took this (Blake shooting) to get the city to go ahead and actually listen,” he said.
Bell has repeatedly called on the city and the police and fire commission to file new charges against five Kenosha Police officers involved in a perceived cover-up based of his son’s death. The Bell family sued the city over the death and received a $1.75 million settlement, but criminal charges against officers were never issued.
He said while his efforts have helped to change the laws requiring an outside agency to investigate when police have taken a person’s life, it may not be enough for people of color.
Bell said just because a civil settlement has been reached in his case, doesn’t mean that criminal activity by police “wasn’t covered up.”
Bell has also asked the city council for a resolution for an investigation and alleged the district attorney privately contacted 13 council members why he didn’t open up the case.
He said Ald. Rocco LaMacchia, the chair of the Public Safety and Welfare Committee didn’t respond to him and when he produced a 1,600 – page document from an independent investigation into his son’s killing to the Police and Fire Commission he still could not get a hearing.
“If a white lieutenant colonel can have a blond haired boy killed underneath a spotlight with handcuffs and he cannot get justice, then the African American community, the Hispanic community, the Asian community the Indian community … cannot get nothing done,” he said.
