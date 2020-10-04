Diversity on police force among issues at latest city listening session

“We’re dealing with something so traumatic and it appears that mental wellness is a second thought, an afterthought and an under thought,” she said. “I urge you to seek counsel outside of the individuals that you have, and equal representation for the issues at hand and it must be a priority because we cannot heal. We are not going to jump to reconciliation by putting a band aid over an infected wound and trauma is that wound.”

Bell addresses city

Michael Bell, whose son was shot and killed by police in 2004 said, held on to a portrait of his son as he approached the podium. He addressed Antaramian saying he was surprised that a listening session was being held.

“It took this (Blake shooting) to get the city to go ahead and actually listen,” he said.

Bell has repeatedly called on the city and the police and fire commission to file new charges against five Kenosha Police officers involved in a perceived cover-up based of his son’s death. The Bell family sued the city over the death and received a $1.75 million settlement, but criminal charges against officers were never issued.

He said while his efforts have helped to change the laws requiring an outside agency to investigate when police have taken a person’s life, it may not be enough for people of color.