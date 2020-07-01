Division of Health encourages families to stay up to date on vaccinations

× Register for more free articles Stay logged in to skip the surveys Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

After a break in offering immunizations during the COVID-19 pandemic, the Kenosha County Division of Health will again offer all immunizations starting on Monday.

As a precautionary measure to protect the public and staff, the Division of Health will offer all immunizations by appointment-only this summer.

The Division of Health is adding to its clinic capacity in order to increase the number of immunized students attending school this year. A parent or guardian must attend the appointment with minors. To make an appointment, call 262-605-6719.

The vaccines will be administered at the Kenosha County Division of Health, 8600 Sheridan Rd., Kenosha, Suite 600.

“Following the vaccination schedule established by the Advisory Committee on Immunization Practices is the best approach to protect people from serious infections,” said Sherry Turner-Kaprelian, clinical services manager of the Kenosha County Division of Health.

The schedule ensures that infants, children, adolescents and adults get vaccines at time points when they are vulnerable to infection and when there is solid evidence that the vaccines will protect the people receiving it and is safe for them.