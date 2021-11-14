DJ Mr.262 announces 13th annual Charity Week events with young volunteers offering good deeds

A pre-Thanksgiving show of community goodwill will be taking place throughout Kenosha next week.
From Monday through Sunday, Nov. 21, Carey Norris, also known as DJ Mr. 262, and a small army of young volunteers, will be offering good deeds as part of Norris’ 13th annual Charity Week.
The events are sponsored by Norris’ non-profit philanthropic organization, the Linda Faye Foundation.
The giveback events involve students from several Kenosha Unified schools. Each day teams of students will assist with projects that include helping serve food from food trucks to staff at a local assisted living facility to engaging with young students at a daycare center.
Norris’s foundation will also be distributing cash donations to several local businesses. “This money will then be passed on to the business’ customers in some form,” he said.
Wrapping up the week is a gala bowling fundraising event and a community meal at the Shalom Center.
For more information about the events or the foundation contact
www.lindafayefoundationinc.com.
The Charity Week schedule is as follows:
Nov. 15: Supporting seven small businesses N ov. 16: Youth engagement with assisted living Nov. 17: Youth engagement at Born to Learn daycare, 9:30 a.m. to noon Nov. 18: Lincoln Middle School business field trip, 9:30 a.m. to Noon. Nov. 19: Brass Community School book reading, 8:30 to 10 a.m.; Stocking shelves/assisting at Shalom Center Food Pantry, 10:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. Nov. 20: Bowling Gala, Guttormsen Recreation Center, 9 to 11:30 p.m. Nov. 21: Feeding the Community Dinner at the Shalom Center Soup Kitchen, 3:30 to 6 p.m.
IN PHOTOS: October readers' photos of the day
101921-kn-en-photooftheday
Bob Zoiss caught this image up on Big Crooked Lake in Lac Du Flambeau. “I was in the right place at the right time,” he said.
Submitted Photo
103021-kn-en-photooftheday
Trick-or-treaters visiting this spooky house on 16th Avenue, just north of 40th Street, will have to walk under inflatable arches featuring a giant skull and a creepy clown! (And, in an upstairs window, the Wicked Witch of the West confronts Dorothy.) Look for more Halloween houses in our Sunday Living section.
Liz Snyder
102921-kn-en-photooftheday
Ron Viola sent in this photo of young Abram Viola. He calls the image, taken by Marc Viola, “Getting ready for Halloween!!!!!” As we head into the weekend, Halloween concerts, parties and other events fill the calendar. Trick-or-treating is Sunday afternoon, and there’s still time to visit an area pumpkin farm or haunted house (or two, or three). Happy haunting!
Submitted Photo
102821-kn-en-photooftheday
Troy Dillard sent in this photo, which he calls “Windy Day.” The photo shows “wind gusts along Kenosha’s North Pier,” Dillard said.
Submitted Photo
102721-kn-en-photooftheday
Linda Coleman shared this photo of a werewolf, part of the Halloween display in her front yard this Halloween season. She and her husband, Ernest, have been decorating their yard at 7405 31st Ave. for several years and are “dying” to entertain the kids this year for trick-or-treat on Sunday, she said.
Submitted Photo
102621-kn-en-photooftheday
Ramona Mathews of Pleasant Prairie shared this photo. “Here is ‘Carl’ strutting his stuff on Pershing Boulevard on Oct. 8,” she said of the image of Kenosha’s most famous feathered resident.
Submitted Photo
102521-kn-en-photooftheday
Cecelia Sanchez shared this photo, taken at the Downtown Kenosha lakefront. She calls it “Surf’s Up!”
Submitted Photo
102321-kn-en-photooftheday
Joan Huber sent in this photo of her two granddaughters, Brooke, left, and Taylor. They are standing among the bright characters outside the home of Huber’s neighbor, Mary Taske. “She has the best Halloween decorations,” Huber said of the home at 4610 88th Place. “Inside the window are three scary characters with sound.”
Submitted Photo
101621-kn-en-photooftheday
West C. Jacobs III of Trevor shared this photo. He was “out at the Brightonwoods Orchard this fall with the two grandkids, Xavier and his sister Izabella, searching for a pumpkin. Izabella couldn’t decide which one.”
Submitted Photo
101521-kn-en-photooftheday
GiGi Whitmore shared this photo. “I took this picture of the Pike River at Petrifying Springs Park this morning,” Whitemore said of the Oct. 8 photo. “It’s a beautiful time of the year to take a walk through this beautiful county park.”
Submitted Photo
101421-kn-en-photooftheday
Kari Gittens shared this photo. “I took this picture the night of Oct. 11 after some heavy rain,” she said. “I call it ‘Beautiful Skies After the Storm.’” She only noticed one rainbow in the sky and “then my granddaughter said ‘look NaNa, there are two rainbows.’”
Submitted Photo
101321-kn-en-photooftheday
Tui Wyllie shared this photo, taken Saturday in Petrifying Springs Park in Somers. “Pink is also a fall color,” Wyllie said of the colorful scene.
Submitted Photo
100921-kn-en-photooftheday
Brian Platt sent in this image from Oct. 3. He calls it “Beautiful October in Wisconsin.” We suggest going outside to see for yourself.
Submitted Photo
100821-kn-en-photooftheday
Jimmy Jones shared this image, which he captured on Oct. 2. “I caught the sun rising alongside a rain shower in the morning,” he said.
Submitted Photo
100621-kn-en-photooftheday
Patti Celebre Creamer shared this image of what she calls “a beautiful fall sunset in Pleasant Prairie.” The sky, she said, “appears to be on fire. I caught this sunset off my deck.”
Submitted Photo
