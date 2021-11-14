 Skip to main content
DJ Mr.262 announces 13th annual Charity Week events with young volunteers offering good deeds

A pre-Thanksgiving show of community goodwill will be taking place throughout Kenosha next week.

From Monday through Sunday, Nov. 21, Carey Norris, also known as DJ Mr. 262, and a small army of young volunteers, will be offering good deeds as part of Norris’ 13th annual Charity Week.

The events are sponsored by Norris’ non-profit philanthropic organization, the Linda Faye Foundation.

The giveback events involve students from several Kenosha Unified schools. Each day teams of students will assist with projects that include helping serve food from food trucks to staff at a local assisted living facility to engaging with young students at a daycare center.

Norris’s foundation will also be distributing cash donations to several local businesses. “This money will then be passed on to the business’ customers in some form,” he said.

Wrapping up the week is a gala bowling fundraising event and a community meal at the Shalom Center.

For more information about the events or the foundation contact www.lindafayefoundationinc.com.

The Charity Week schedule is as follows:

Nov. 15: Supporting seven small businesses

Nov. 16: Youth engagement with assisted living

Nov. 17: Youth engagement at Born to Learn daycare, 9:30 a.m. to noon

Nov. 18: Lincoln Middle School business field trip, 9:30 a.m. to Noon.

Nov. 19: Brass Community School book reading, 8:30 to 10 a.m.; Stocking shelves/assisting at Shalom Center Food Pantry, 10:30 a.m. to 1 p.m.

Nov. 20: Bowling Gala, Guttormsen Recreation Center, 9 to 11:30 p.m.

Nov. 21: Feeding the Community Dinner at the Shalom Center Soup Kitchen, 3:30 to 6 p.m.

Carey Norris DJ Mr 262

Carey Norris, aka DJ Mr. 262

 KENOSHA NEWS FILE PHOTO
