DNA evidence links Kenosha man to 2014 assault; trial next week

A 23-year-old Kenosha man, whose DNA was linked to a 2014 sexual assault, will stand trial next week in Kenosha County Circuit Court.

Robert A. Thomas, of the 7400 block of 36th Avenue, who has been in custody in the Kenosha County Jail on a $25,000 cash bond since May 2020, appeared in court Monday for a jury status hearing.

Jury selection is set for Dec. 6, followed by a jury trial the next day at 8:30 a.m. before Judge Jason Rossell.

The felony charge of second-degree sexual assault carries a maximum prison term of 25 years of initial confinement, 15 years of extended supervision and a fine of $100,000.

According to the criminal complaint, police in 2014 spoke with a woman, who said she had been walking west on 60th Street when a man began to talk to her. After about five minutes, he pushed her down in a parking lot and raped her.

The victim was unable to provide a description of the man, but authorities were able to recover DNA evidence, which was placed into a data bank. On Dec. 16, 2019, Kenosha Police were informed that DNA linked Thomas to the assault.

A photo lineup was shown to the victim, but she was unable to positively identify anybody as the potential attacker, the complaint states.

