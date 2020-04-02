DNC delays Milwaukee convention until August
View Comments
top story

DNC delays Milwaukee convention until August

  • Updated
Photo1

Democratic presidential candidate and former Vice President Joe Biden speaks during a Democratic presidential primary debate Sunday at CNN Studios in Washington.

 EVAN VUCCI, ASSOCIATED PRESS

The Democratic National Committee is delaying its presidential nominating convention until the week of Aug. 17 after prospective nominee Joe Biden said he didn't think it would be possible to hold a normal convention in mid-July.

Convention CEO Joe Solmonese confirmed the decision in a statement Thursday.

Biden said he thinks his party's nominating convention will have to be pushed back from July into August because of the coronavirus threat.

"It's going to depend on what kind of action is taken between now and the middle of the summer to change this curve," Biden said in a Wednesday interview with NBC late-night comedian Jimmy Fallon.

"I doubt whether the Democratic convention is going to be able to be held in early July, mid-July. I think it's going to have move into August. … You just have to be prepared for the alternative, and the alternative — we don't know what it's going to be."
 
Those comments are the furthest Biden has gone in predicting a delay for the convention, which would mark the start of the general election campaign. The coronavirus pandemic is forcing Democrats and Republicans to take a close look at whether they'll be able to move forward as planned with their summer conventions.
 
Democrats were scheduled to convene July 13-16 in Milwaukee. Republicans plan to gather Aug. 24-27 in Charlotte, North Carolina.
 
Republicans, meanwhile, are expressing confidence they can pull off their convention as scheduled, but party Chairwoman Ronna McDaniel still allows for the possibility that the pandemic could upend GOP plans.
 
 
 
 
 
 
View Comments

Tags

Concerned about COVID-19?

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics