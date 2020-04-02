DNC delays Milwaukee convention until August

The Democratic National Committee is delaying its presidential nominating convention until the week of Aug. 17 after prospective nominee Joe Biden said he didn't think it would be possible to hold a normal convention in mid-July.
Convention CEO Joe Solmonese confirmed the decision in a statement Thursday.
Biden said he thinks his party's nominating convention will have to be pushed back from July into August because of the coronavirus threat.
"It's going to depend on what kind of action is taken between now and the middle of the summer to change this curve," Biden said in a Wednesday interview with NBC late-night comedian Jimmy Fallon.
