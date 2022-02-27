DNR approves Somers' Lake Michigan water diversion application

The Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources has announced its approval for the Village of Somers to divert an annual average of 1.2 million gallons of water a day from Lake Michigan to the Mississippi River Basin.

The DNR’s diversion approval allows the village to extend public water service into the Mississippi River Basin for residential, commercial and industrial use, in addition to public authority purposes in the diversion area, according to the DNR.

Somers straddles the divide between the Lake Michigan Basin and Mississippi River Basin. Most of the village is within the Lake Michigan Basin, according to the DNR. Other straddling communities can apply to divert Great Lakes water under the Great Lakes Compact.

The Great Lakes Compact, as is a sister agreement with Quebec and Ontario, are formal agreements between the Great Lakes states and Canadian provinces that detail how the states and provinces will work together to manage and protect the Great Lakes-St. Lawrence River Basin.

Somers Water Utility will purchase the diverted water from the Kenosha Water Utility, according to the DNR. Somers must return the diverted water to Lake Michigan as part of the diversion approval.

Somers will return the wastewater to the Kenosha Wastewater Treatment where wastewater is treated to meet applicable water quality discharge standards before being returned to the lake.

The DNR received the straddling community diversion application from Somers in February 2021.

