DNR seeking hunter award nominations

The Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources (DNR) is accepting applications for its annual Wisconsin Hunter Ethics Award until Feb. 19. Nominees are selected based on exceptional moral actions and character while out in the field.

Established in 1997, the Wisconsin Hunter Ethics Award recognizes a hunter whose action is symbolic of Wisconsin’s hunting heritage. This honor represents an outdoor tradition enjoyed responsibly, respectfully and safely.

“Ethical behavior demonstrates the moral character of the hunting public and illustrates how people can assist one another while recreating together in the outdoors,” DNR Chief Conservation Warden Casey Krueger said.

Any hunter or non-hunter can nominate a licensed Wisconsin hunter for the award for their actions during the 2020 calendar year. Although many nominations result from gun deer season, ethical actions can occur during a squirrel hunt, turkey hunt, waterfowl hunt or other Wisconsin hunting season.

“Ethical actions come in many forms, Krueger said. “Examples could include helping another person during a hunt or taking steps to protect our natural resources.