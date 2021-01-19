DNR seeking hunter award nominations

The Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources (DNR) is accepting applications for its annual Wisconsin Hunter Ethics Award until Feb. 19. Nominees are selected based on exceptional moral actions and character while out in the field.
Established in 1997, the Wisconsin Hunter Ethics Award recognizes a hunter whose action is symbolic of Wisconsin’s hunting heritage. This honor represents an outdoor tradition enjoyed responsibly, respectfully and safely.
“Ethical behavior demonstrates the moral character of the hunting public and illustrates how people can assist one another while recreating together in the outdoors,” DNR Chief Conservation Warden Casey Krueger said.
Any hunter or non-hunter can nominate a licensed Wisconsin hunter for the award for their actions during the 2020 calendar year. Although many nominations result from gun deer season, ethical actions can occur during a squirrel hunt, turkey hunt, waterfowl hunt or other Wisconsin hunting season.
“Ethical actions come in many forms, Krueger said. “Examples could include helping another person during a hunt or taking steps to protect our natural resources.
“Over the years, award recipients have returned lost gear, helped others find lost game or assisted another hunters facing a challenge of some kind.”
A four-person committee reviews the nominations and selects the person deemed most deserving of the award.
The annual honor’s creators are retired La Crosse Tribune outdoors editor Bob Lamb, retired DNR conservation warden supervisor Steve Dewald and retired University of Wisconsin-La Crosse biology professor and outdoors writer Jerry Davis.
The nomination committee focuses on singular actions or events rather than on individuals who have long-term conservation-related programs.
Nominations can be submitted by email or letter explaining what the ethical act was to The Department of Natural Resources, c/o April Dombrowski, DNR Recreational Safety Section Chief, 101 S. Webster St., P.O. Box 7921, Madison, WI 53707-7921; or by email to April.Dombrowski@wisconsin.gov.
To become eligible for the Wisconsin Hunter Ethics Award:
The nominee must be a licensed (resident or non-resident) Wisconsin hunter.
The ethical hunting act must have occurred in Wisconsin during the 2020 calendar year.
Nominations are considered for any DNR-regulated hunting activity in Wisconsin.
Written nominations must contain the name, address and telephone number of the witness or witnesses, or demonstrate awareness of the behavior which led to the nomination.