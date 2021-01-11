Doctors on a mission: Trips to India provide medical care and donations

In a non-pandemic year, Kenosha cardiologist Dr. Prakash Shah and his wife Sona would make two trips to India to provide medical care and consult with residents of Chitrakoot, India.
During their most recent “medical camp” in November 2019, the Shahs made the trip with their daughter and Aurora physicians and physician assistants from several disciplines. In just eight days, the team saw more than 2,500 patients.
Among those physicians was Dr. Mark Kuzycz, who has been volunteering at medical camps worldwide for the past 15 years. As a general surgery specialist, Kuzycz has set up laparoscopic surgery with equipment and training in India, Indonesia and the Ukraine.
“Dr. Shah and I started talking (about medical camp work),” Kuzycz said. “I saw what he did and he saw what I did. He invited me to go with him on a health camp visit (to Chitrakoot.)”
There Kuzycz set up laparoscopic surgery and trained local staff. “They introduced me to the doctor who was running the operating room. She was not a surgeon, more of a mid-wife, so I paired up with her. I helped her and taught her and we performed surgeries side-by-side.”
Like Shah, Kuzycz is dedicated to helping medically underserved populations. “Many are lacking what they need at the most basic human level,” he said. “There is a lack of everything, things we take for granted.”
The doctors know their work is appreciated. “Patients there have a little glimmer of hope when they see you,” Kuzycz said. “The thanks and the gratitude is worth more than anything you can get compensated for here at home.”
“Working with patients elsewhere in the world changes your perspective,” Shah said.
