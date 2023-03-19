Our long national nightmare is over — and I don’t just mean that Aaron Rodgers may FINALLY be done yanking our chains every year.

(Sorry, Jets fans, he’s your problem now.)

No, I’m talking about our “spring forward” ritual.

Last Sunday, you should have turned your clocks ahead to mark the start of Daylight Saving Time.

Now that we’re a week in, I’m about finished with shaking off the morning sluggishness as my body clock adjusts to the new, earlier wakeup time.

The good news? We can literally sing “Here comes the sun” as sunset moves to 7 p.m. Just like that, we gained another 60 minutes of daylight.

Yay!

It’s only fair I celebrate the time change, seeing as when we “fall back” an hour after Halloween — and unleash the forces of darkness — my mood turns as black as the sky at 4 p.m.

But that’s all in the past as we embrace the extra hours of sunlight. I can feel the Vitamin D coursing through my veins already.

Goodbye Seasonal Affective Disorder and hello being able to stay awake past 5 o’clock.

Does anybody really know what time it is?

Though we change our clocks — and smoke detector batteries, don’t forget that — every year, time itself remains fluid and unpredictable.

And, if Congress ever gets around to approving the so-called “Sunshine Protection Act,” we won’t even have to change our clocks.

That bill would make daylight saving time permanent across the country. It passed the Senate last year by unanimous consent (no senators wanted to go on record voting against something with a pro-sunshine name), but has since stalled in the House.

So, for now, we change the clocks and pretend that time is something concrete that we can control and manage.

Sorry, but time doesn’t work that way. Just think of how, in the span of an afternoon, time can creep along like a slowly retreating glacier (while you’re waiting for the light to turn green) or zoom past you at the speed of light (when you miss the last morning train to Chicago by mere seconds. Ask me how I know this.).

During March Madness, I’ve seen the final 4.2 seconds of a college basketball game last an eternity — especially if this game will bust my bracket.

An entire year — even a decade — can fly by in a flash. But then you run into someone from your fifth grade homeroom class, and it seems no time has passed at all.

The COVID-19 pandemic messed with our sense of time, too, even while it was disrupting everything else in our lives.

2020 really was a year that felt like it lasted 100 years, with months spent in quarantine and holidays slipping by without celebrations. I’ll bet some students even missed going to school, along with proms, band concerts and even those dreaded all-school assemblies.

Now? That all seems like a mere blip. And so very, very long ago.

It’s not real!

Time is, of course, all in our heads. It’s an artificial construct created by humans so they could scold others for being late to a Very Important Fourth-Quarter Budget Meeting.

But don’t decide you can ignore time just because it’s, ultimately, meaningless. That’s how you miss the last flight out of the day heading to Paris. Une catastrophe!

We assign arbitrary standards to harness time — by seconds, minutes, hours and days — as it ticks ceaselessly onward.

As the saying goes, there’s only so much time in a day.

We also assault time while we simultaneously value it. That’s why we’re always killing time. Saving time. Wasting time. Running out of time.

Tick, tock, tick, tock.

Time goes by

It’s difficult to keep time in perspective because, as I said, it’s a slippery concept. One minute you’re 18 years old, with your whole life in front of you, and about five minutes later, you’re attending your 40th high school graduation. Where did all that time in between go?

Those decades — sliced, diced, cubed and shredded into mornings, evenings, weekends, Mondays and holidays — can pass in an instant, even as some of those very hours move as slowly as a snail traversing a garden.

Time is also the ultimate equalizer: No one gets more hours in a day, not even Jeff Bezos. That makes time more precious than anything humans have created. You think Steve Jobs wouldn’t have traded all his Apple stock for more time?

Simply put: Time is of the essence. So, for goodness sake, make good use of it.

Now go out and enjoy that extra daylight because — before we know it — we’ll be turning those same clocks back an hour again and raging against the dying of the light.

That’s November’s problem, though. Right now, it’s time to rejoice. Better days — or, at the very least, brighter days — are here.