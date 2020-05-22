Dog parks, playgrounds open at Kenosha County parks; Biergarten opens Saturday

× Help support our COVID-19 coverage We're providing access to COVID-19 articles for free. Please help support our work by subscribing or signing up for an account. Already a subscriber? Log in. Log in Sign up Become a Member

The Kenosha County Dog Parks are reopening today, County Parks Director Matthew Collins announced.

Playgrounds in county parks, which had also been marked as closed, are also opening, Collins said.

Both amenities will have signs posted nearby, urging people to use them with caution.

“We certainly still want people to be careful when using the dog parks and playgrounds,” Collins said. “Social distancing remains of utmost importance for those who visit our parks.”

The dog parks closed in late April in an effort to slow the spread of COVID-19, after the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention recommended that people and dogs avoid dog parks and other public places where a large number of people gather.

Signage now posted at the parks notes that CDC advisory while informing that people can now use the fenced-in, off-leash dog areas at their own risk. The signs ask people to maintain a minimum of six feet of physical distance from others who do not live in the same household, and they remind people to clean up after pets properly.

Also, two of Kenosha County Parks’ public/private partnerships are beginning their seasons this weekend.