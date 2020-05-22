Dog parks, playgrounds open at Kenosha County parks; Biergarten opens Saturday

The Kenosha County Dog Parks are reopening today, County Parks Director Matthew Collins announced.
Playgrounds in county parks, which had also been marked as closed, are also opening, Collins said.
Both amenities will have signs posted nearby, urging people to use them with caution.
“We certainly still want people to be careful when using the dog parks and playgrounds,” Collins said. “Social distancing remains of utmost importance for those who visit our parks.”
The dog parks closed in late April in an effort to slow the spread of COVID-19, after the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention recommended that people and dogs avoid dog parks and other public places where a large number of people gather.
Signage now posted at the parks notes that CDC advisory while informing that people can now use the fenced-in, off-leash dog areas at their own risk. The signs ask people to maintain a minimum of six feet of physical distance from others who do not live in the same household, and they remind people to clean up after pets properly.
Also, two of Kenosha County Parks’ public/private partnerships are beginning their seasons this weekend.
The Petrifying Springs Biergarten will open at noon Saturday, with social distancing measures in place. The Boundless Adventures aerial adventure park in Bristol Woods Park also opens Saturday, with amended health and safety policies in place.
Silver Lake Park Beach, which normally opens over Memorial Day Weekend, is not opening this weekend. More information on that will be coming soon, Collins said.
More information about Kenosha County Parks and the dog parks is available at http://parks.kenoshacounty.org and by following Kenosha County Parks on Facebook and Instagram.
WEST END MEMORIAL DAY
MEMORIAL DAY EVENTS KAVV LIBRARY PARK
MEMORIAL DAY EVENTS VFW 1865 FLAG RETIREMENT
MEMORIAL DAY EVENTS NAVY CLUB SHIP 40
MEMORIAL DAY EVENTS AMERICAN LEGION POST 21
MEMORIAL DAY EVENTS PLEASANT PRAIRIE VFW 7308
