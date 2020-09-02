DOJ: More than 600 hours spent on ongoing Blake shooting investigation

× Register for more free articles Stay logged in to skip the surveys Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

The Wisconsin Department of Justice has spent more than 600 hours working on the Jacob Blake shooting investigation, according to the agency.

The DOJ’s Department of Criminal Investigations is the outside agency investigating Blake’s shooting Aug. 23 by Kenosha Police Officer Rusten Sheskey while officers were attempting to arrest Blake during a call about a domestic incident. Blake was critically injured and remains hospitalized.

The shooting, captured on video, was the catalyst for continuing protests in the city. In the first two days of the protests, looting broke out in some areas of the city, especially downtown and Uptown, with arson fires destroying businesses and city vehicles.

A call for militias to come to the city followed. One of those self-styled militia members, 17-year-old Kyle Rittenhouse of Antioch, Ill., is charged with homicide for killing two people and injuring another.

Since Aug. 26, protests have been largely peaceful.

According to a statement from the DOJ, investigators for the Department of Criminal Investigations, along with the FBI, have done 88 witness interviews, collected 102 pieces of evidence, reviewed 28 videos and issued four search warrants.