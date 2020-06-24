Domestic call leads to foot chase, arrest; second man sought

× Register for more free articles Stay logged in to skip the surveys Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

A domestic violence incident led to a foot chase with police outside the Woodcreek Apartments and a large police response to the area Tuesday.

Kenosha Police officers were at the apartments for another call at about 5 p.m when they heard screaming and went to investigate. “They encountered a woman who said she needed help,” Lt. Joseph Nosalik said. He said she was not seriously injured.

Police attempted to stop two men related to the incident. One man was taken into custody for obstructing, the second man ran, leading to a foot chase and to a large police presence in the neighborhood of the apartments, 3113 15th St., as officers searched for the man. He was not found.

Nosalik said police do know the man’s identity and he is being referred for domestic violence battery charges, and is also wanted on a warrant from Racine County.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Get local news delivered to your inbox! Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.