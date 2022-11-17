Donate now! Santa in a Shoebox returns for 14th year in Kenosha

Santa in a Shoebox returns for the 14th year in the Kenosha community. Acceptance of donations has begun.

It is a non-profit program and fully volunteer coordinated and operated. Every donation goes to recipients in the local community.

Donors are asked to fill a shoebox with new items for men, women, children, veterans and the elderly. There is no minimum value. All items must fit in a shoebox. Schools, scout groups, churches, employee groups, and other community organizations are welcome to get involved. Unwrapped shoeboxes are accepted. Organizers ask that no toy guns be donated.

Shoebox filler suggestions includes: toys, coloring books, crayons, gift cards, socks, gloves, brushes, books, treats, and “anything to bring a little joy into someone’s holiday season.” If you don’t have a shoebox, don’t worry. Donations of filler items are also welcome.

Donated items should be labeled into age groups and gender for distribution: babies to age 2; ages 3-5; ages 6-8; ages 9-12; ages 13-17; adult male; adult female; seniors and gender neutral.

Drop off locations

Kenosha Santa in a Shoebox drop-off locations this year include:

Stinebrink’s Piggly Wiggly, 7600 Pershing Blvd.

Kenosha Unified ESC Building, 3600 52nd St.

Stinebrink’s Piggly Wiggly, 2801 14th Place.

A drop-off bin will be outside the main entrance of each location from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m.

For more information, contact Stacy Stephens at 262-496-4590 or stacyrstephens@gmail.com. Or, contact Diana Higgenbottom at 262-939-7375. You can also email santainashoebox@gmail.com.