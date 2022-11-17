 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
alert top story
SANTA IN A SHOEBOX

Donate now! Santa in a Shoebox returns for 14th year in Kenosha

  • Comments
Santa In A Shoebox comes to Kenosha

A volunteer wraps a shoebox full of gifts during the Santa In A Shoebox campaign at Stinebrink’s Piggly Wiggly in Pershing Plaza in an earlier year.

 KENOSHA NEWS FILE PHOTO

Santa in a Shoebox returns for the 14th year in the Kenosha community. Acceptance of donations has begun.

It is a non-profit program and fully volunteer coordinated and operated. Every donation goes to recipients in the local community.

Donors are asked to fill a shoebox with new items for men, women, children, veterans and the elderly. There is no minimum value. All items must fit in a shoebox. Schools, scout groups, churches, employee groups, and other community organizations are welcome to get involved. Unwrapped shoeboxes are accepted. Organizers ask that no toy guns be donated.

Students graduate from Brazil’s School of Santa Claus ahead of the Christmas season.

Shoebox filler suggestions includes: toys, coloring books, crayons, gift cards, socks, gloves, brushes, books, treats, and “anything to bring a little joy into someone’s holiday season.” If you don’t have a shoebox, don’t worry. Donations of filler items are also welcome.

People are also reading…

Donated items should be labeled into age groups and gender for distribution: babies to age 2; ages 3-5; ages 6-8; ages 9-12; ages 13-17; adult male; adult female; seniors and gender neutral.

Drop off locations

Kenosha Santa in a Shoebox drop-off locations this year include:

Stinebrink’s Piggly Wiggly, 7600 Pershing Blvd.

Kenosha Unified ESC Building, 3600 52nd St.

Stinebrink’s Piggly Wiggly, 2801 14th Place.

A drop-off bin will be outside the main entrance of each location from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m.

For more information, contact Stacy Stephens at 262-496-4590 or stacyrstephens@gmail.com. Or, contact Diana Higgenbottom at 262-939-7375. You can also email santainashoebox@gmail.com.

View Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | Stitcher | RSS Feed | Omny Studio

Watch Now: Related Video

An entire country is uploading itself to the Metaverse as rising sea levels threaten its existence

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert