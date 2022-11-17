Donate now! Santa in a Shoebox returns for 14th year in Kenosha

KENOSHA NEWS STAFF
Santa in a Shoebox returns for the 14th year in the Kenosha community. Acceptance of donations has begun.
It is a non-profit program and fully volunteer coordinated and operated. Every donation goes to recipients in the local community.
Donors are asked to fill a shoebox with new items for men, women, children, veterans and the elderly. There is no minimum value. All items must fit in a shoebox. Schools, scout groups, churches, employee groups, and other community organizations are welcome to get involved. Unwrapped shoeboxes are accepted. Organizers ask that no toy guns be donated.
Students graduate from Brazil’s School of Santa Claus ahead of the Christmas season.
Shoebox filler suggestions includes: toys, coloring books, crayons, gift cards, socks, gloves, brushes, books, treats, and “anything to bring a little joy into someone’s holiday season.” If you don’t have a shoebox, don’t worry. Donations of filler items are also welcome.
Donated items should be labeled into age groups and gender for distribution: babies to age 2; ages 3-5; ages 6-8; ages 9-12; ages 13-17; adult male; adult female; seniors and gender neutral.
Kenosha Santa in a Shoebox drop-off locations this year include:
Stinebrink’s Piggly Wiggly, 7600 Pershing Blvd.
Kenosha Unified ESC Building, 3600 52nd St.
Stinebrink’s Piggly Wiggly, 2801 14th Place.
A drop-off bin will be outside the main entrance of each location from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m.
For more information, contact Stacy Stephens at 262-496-4590 or
stacyrstephens@gmail.com. Or, contact Diana Higgenbottom at 262-939-7375. You can also email santainashoebox@gmail.com.
