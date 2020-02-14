$10,000 donation from Oktoberfest group to fund design of future band shelter in Old Settlers Park

PADDOCK LAKE — Design work on a long-awaited band shelter at Old Settlers Park will begin, thanks to a $10,000 donation from the nonprofit Old Settlers Oktoberfest Inc.

To date, the Oktoberfest group has raised roughly $90,000 from the one-day event that takes place each September in Old Settlers Park. This year’s festivities, the 10th annual celebration, will be Sept. 12.

“I congratulate Old Settlers Oktoberfest and its volunteer organizers for their fundraising success, and I thank them for contributing to what will be a great addition to our county parks,” said Kenosha County Executive Jim Kreuser. “Thanks, too, to the community for its support of a great event and a great Kenosha County park.”

Kenosha County Parks Director Matthew Collins said once the design elements of the band shelter are established, planners will have a better idea of the construction timetable and future fundraising needs.

It is hoped that construction will occur in the near future, Collins said.

Rebecca Lancour, Old Settlers Oktoberfest president, said the $10,000 donation is the first step toward realizing the late event founder Heidi Schuerstedt’s dream of building a band shelter in the park.

