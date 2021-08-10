Donations lead to three new landscaped, furnished outdoor gardens for Brookside Care Center

Kenosha County’s Brookside Care Center and Willowbrook Assisted Living recently debuted three newly landscaped and furnished outdoor gardens for its residents and their families to enjoy.

The gardens, located in the courtyards surrounding the facilities, include perennial landscaping, planters, chairs, tables, and pergolas.

In addition to offering space for outdoor relaxation and family visits, the gardens further beautify the scenic grounds, said Brookside Board of Trustees Chairman Robert W. Pitts.

“It’s very satisfying that we could provide beautiful gardens for our residents to enjoy at Brookside and Willowbrook,” Pitts said. “They’re going to be enjoying these gardens all summer long and for many years to come.”

Pitts said the funds used to pay for the gardens came from Brookside’s endowment fund, and that no taxpayer dollars were used on the project.

The Brookside fund is administered in partnership with the Kenosha Community Foundation. Contributions are tax deductible and are used for resident amenities such as outings, special programs and entertainment, on-site activities, and more.