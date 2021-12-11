Donations needed for community Christmas planned by God's Kitchen of Kenosha

God’s Kitchen of Kenosha and Arnetta Griffin are hosting a community Christmas celebration on Saturday, Dec. 18.

Griffin said there will be a free holiday meal, clothing giveaways and free haircuts at the event, from noon to 3 p.m. at Reuther Central High School, 913 57th St. The event is in the school's gymnasium. Enter through door No. 10.

“It’s for the public,” she said. “Everyone is welcome. We'll have a lot of fun for kids, including 'bounce houses' and gifts. There will also be gifts for adults."

Griffin started the nonprofit organization God’s Kitchen of Kenosha in 2017 to provide food, clothing and other items and services to those in need in our community.

At this event, the organization will also be handing out warm clothing and outerwear.

Donations of hats, including those with "ski masks" to keep faces warm, snowsuits (for adults), coats, gloves and socks are needed.

"We want to help homeless people keep warm," Griffin said.

Other items needed include gift cards to local stores — including grocery stores to purchase food for the meal — turkeys and ham and new toys for children.

Donations can be made online at godskitchenofkenosha.com. The website also has information on how to use PayPal to make a donation.

Mail donations to: God’s Kitchen of Kenosha, 6027 24th Ave., Kenosha, WI 53143.

To set up as time to drop off donations or to volunteer, contact Griffin online through Godskitchenofkenosha.com or by phone at 262-997-7136.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Get local news delivered to your inbox! Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.