 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
alert
SATURDAY IN KENOSHA

Donations needed for community Thanksgiving meal planned Nov. 20 by God's Kitchen of Kenosha

GOD'S KITCHEN THANKSGIVING

Arnetta Griffin smiles as she is recognized during a Thanksgiving dinner organized by God’s Kitchen and St. Luke’s Lutheran Church in 2019. Griffin is hosting a community Thanksgiving celebration on Saturday, Nov. 20, with a free holiday meal, clothing giveaways and free haircuts at the event, from noon to 3 p.m. at St. Anthony’s Catholic Church.

 SEAN KRAJACIC,

KENOSHA NEWS file photo

God’s Kitchen of Kenosha and Arnetta Griffin are hosting a community Thanksgiving celebration on Saturday, Nov. 20.

Griffin said there will be a free holiday meal, clothing giveaways and free haircuts at the event, from noon to 3 p.m. at St. Anthony’s Catholic Church, 2223 51st St.

“It’s for the public,” she said. “Everyone is welcome. People shouldn’t be alone for the holiday.”

Griffin started the nonprofit organization God’s Kitchen of Kenosha in 2017 to provide food, clothing and other items and services to those in need in our community.

Donations of turkeys, ham and gift cards to local grocery stores are needed for the Thanksgiving event.

Donations can be made online at godskitchenofkenosha.com. The website also has information on how to use PayPal to make a donation.

Mail donations to: God’s Kitchen of Kenosha, 6027 24th Ave., Kenosha, WI 53143.

To set up as time to drop off donations or to volunteer, contact Griffin online through Godskitchenofkenosha.com or by phone at 262-997-7136.

View Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

Watch now: Inside the West Riverside power plant

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert