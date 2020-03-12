Donors answer the call at Tremper blood drive

While it started out a bit slow early in the morning, those volunteering and working Thursday at the 39th annual blood drive at Tremper High School knew they’d have a steady crowd until the event ended at 7 p.m.
“We have 800-plus people scheduled to donate in 12 hours,” said Dale Sieke with Versiti Blood Center of Wisconsin.
And that wasn’t counting the drop-ins. “People decide at the last minute or after work” to come in, said Cynthia Sarjou, also with Versiti.
Organized with the assistance of members of the school’s student government, the annual blood drive plays an essential role in seeing that life-saving blood donations and blood platelets are available at local hospitals.
“This is the largest blood donation drive in the state,” said Tremper senior Aly Droessler, this year’s senior event director. “We supply the hospitals in southeastern Wisconsin for three months.”
“We’re saving so many lives,” said Kenzie Cope, the junior event director. “It’s a great atmosphere and is a lot of what we do.”
This year’s event had nearly 100 students volunteering at various shifts and serving as greeters, registering visitors and making sure things ran smoothly.
They said they are glad to be there for a good reason.
“You’re saving lives,” said Tremper junior and volunteer Ashley Schulte.
More than 25,000 donations have been collected since the blood drive began in 1982. Visitors also could sign up as organ donors and be placed in the stem cell registry for stem cell transplants.
Many students, like Hunter Zoerner of Pleasant Prairie, didn’t hesitate to get in line as donors. He also was among those donating two pints of blood. The blood is separated through a machine for the red blood cells.
“I just like supporting the community and knowing I’m helping people,” said the Tremper senior.
Giving made sense to fellow senior Finley Johnson of Pleasant Prairie, as well, who was also donating his red blood cells. “Why not? Other people need it,” he said.
Ali Kirchner, a donor specialist with Versiti, said she was grateful for that attitude as she worked with 66-year-old donor Shirley Babel of Pleasant Prairie.
Without blood donations, “I wouldn’t be alive,” said Kirchner. “When I was little, I was very sick with a blood infection. I couldn’t replace the platelets anymore.”
Babel, a graduate of Tremper, said she comes to the event to give blood every year for several reasons.
“There are a lot of people who need the blood,” said the grandmother of nine, who said she has only missed the event once. “I feel if I was ever in an accident, I can make (and will have) fresh new blood. It doesn’t cost me anything.
“I’m so proud of these kids coming here. If they can do it, I can do it.”
