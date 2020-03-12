Donors answer the call at Tremper blood drive

“You’re saving lives,” said Tremper junior and volunteer Ashley Schulte.

More than 25,000 donations have been collected since the blood drive began in 1982. Visitors also could sign up as organ donors and be placed in the stem cell registry for stem cell transplants.

Many students, like Hunter Zoerner of Pleasant Prairie, didn’t hesitate to get in line as donors. He also was among those donating two pints of blood. The blood is separated through a machine for the red blood cells.

“I just like supporting the community and knowing I’m helping people,” said the Tremper senior.

Giving made sense to fellow senior Finley Johnson of Pleasant Prairie, as well, who was also donating his red blood cells. “Why not? Other people need it,” he said.

Ali Kirchner, a donor specialist with Versiti, said she was grateful for that attitude as she worked with 66-year-old donor Shirley Babel of Pleasant Prairie.

Without blood donations, “I wouldn’t be alive,” said Kirchner. “When I was little, I was very sick with a blood infection. I couldn’t replace the platelets anymore.”

Babel, a graduate of Tremper, said she comes to the event to give blood every year for several reasons.