Donors give blood at local bar
View Comments

Donors give blood at local bar

On Saturday, Coins Sports Bar, 1714 52nd St., hosted a blood drive at the business in partnership with Versiti Blood Center of Wisconsin to shore up the area’s blood supplies.

The idea to host a blood drive at Coins began shortly after the tavern’s co-manager Mark Gascoigne underwent a liver transplant about three months ago at Froedtert Hospital in Milwaukee.

More than 50 pints of blood were donated during through the event which ran from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday.

View Comments

Tags

Concerned about COVID-19?

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

GO Today (May 30, 2020)
Local News

GO Today (May 30, 2020)

  • Updated

Today is Water a Flower Day. With all our recent rain, it’s likely your flowers don’t urgently need a drink, but it’s a great habit to get int…

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics