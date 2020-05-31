Donors give blood at local bar

On Saturday, Coins Sports Bar, 1714 52nd St., hosted a blood drive at the business in partnership with Versiti Blood Center of Wisconsin to shore up the area’s blood supplies.
The idea to host a blood drive at Coins began shortly after the tavern’s co-manager Mark Gascoigne underwent a liver transplant about three months ago at Froedtert Hospital in Milwaukee.
More than 50 pints of blood were donated during through the event which ran from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday.
