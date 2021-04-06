Dougvillo narrowly defeats Benitez-Morgan in Circuit Court Judge Branch 1 race

With all 139 polls reporting, unofficial results show Dougvillo receiving 10,719 votes, or 50.68%, to Benitez-Morgan’s 10,364 votes, or 49% of the votes cast.

Benitez-Morgan, of Kenosha, was appointed to the Branch 1 seat in February 2020, chosen by Gov. Tony Evers to fill the vacancy left by the retirement of longtime Judge David Bastianelli. Prior to her appointment, she had served as public defender in Kenosha County since 2008. She was in private practice before joining the Public Defender’s Office.