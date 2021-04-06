 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Dougvillo narrowly defeats Benitez-Morgan in Circuit Court Judge Branch 1 race
View Comments
top story

Dougvillo narrowly defeats Benitez-Morgan in Circuit Court Judge Branch 1 race

{{featured_button_text}}

Walworth County Court Commissioner Gerad Dougvillo narrowly defeated incumbent Judge Larisa Benitez-Morgan in Tuesday's election for Circuit Court Branch 1 judge.

Gerad Dougvillo

Dougvillo

With all 139 polls reporting, unofficial results show Dougvillo receiving 10,719 votes, or 50.68%, to Benitez-Morgan’s 10,364 votes, or 49% of the votes cast.

Support Local Journalism

Your membership makes our reporting possible.
{{featured_button_text}}

Special April Digital subscription promotion

Benitez-Morgan, of Kenosha, was appointed to the Branch 1 seat in February 2020, chosen by Gov. Tony Evers to fill the vacancy left by the retirement of longtime Judge David Bastianelli. Prior to her appointment, she had served as public defender in Kenosha County since 2008. She was in private practice before joining the Public Defender’s Office.

A former prosecutor in Racine County, Dougvillo, also of Kenisha, has been working since 2016 as a court commissioner in Walworth County.

View Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert