Downtown apartment building gains approvals

A proposed, high-end apartment building overlooking the downtown lakefront moved forward on Thursday after review and rezoning approval from the city's Plan Commission.
Lake Terrace Apartments, a $17 million residential development, is slated for the southeast corner of Fifth Avenue and 59th Street.
The five-story building includes plans for 68 units (44 one-bedrooms, 24 two-bedrooms), 66 indoor parking spots, lakefront views and a plethora of modern amenities.
Illinois-based Lake Terrace LLC agreed to purchase the vacant city-owned property for $100,000 — along with a city-owned lot directly west slated for outdoor, private parking — with conditions of development.
Projected monthly rents could range from $1,300 to $2,000.
Lake Terrace LLC is a group led by Mark Ebacher, a partner at Illinois-based developer Interstate Partners. Ebacher has experience with local commercial projects in addition to several Illinois developments.
City officials toured one of Ebacher's recent apartment building projects in Elgin, Ill., and were impressed with the overall quality and design.
"We look forward to working with staff to meet their requirements in a satisfactory way, while not denigrating or changing the nature of the project but enhancing it from a collective solution from all perspectives," Ebacher said. "I thought it was a good meeting."
The development's parcels are set to be rezoned from residential and multi-family residential to mixed-use district.
Lake Terrace Apartments would be located directly west of the Southport Marina and south of Fifth Avenue Lofts. The St. Matthew’s Lakefront ElderGarten is positioned between the vacant lot and the marina.
Ebacher highlighted the building's many amenities, including its U-shaped outdoor terrace, private balconies, 9-foot ceilings and a high-tech, exit-entry security system.
The developer was allotted 180 days to produce a project budget and obtain plan approvals, rezoning and loan commitment.
Construction must begin no later than February 2021 and completed before Aug. 15, 2022.
Ebacher said construction would begin with the adjacent surface lot, which adds 35 parking spaces for the building's tenants.
"That gives us a dry, clean protective surface to work that is beneficial for our materials," Ebacher said. "At the same time, it minimizes dirt and dust from construction. Once that's done, we will start with the building."