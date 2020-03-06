Downtown apartment building gains approvals

A proposed, high-end apartment building overlooking the downtown lakefront moved forward on Thursday after review and rezoning approval from the city's Plan Commission.

Lake Terrace Apartments, a $17 million residential development, is slated for the southeast corner of Fifth Avenue and 59th Street.

The five-story building includes plans for 68 units (44 one-bedrooms, 24 two-bedrooms), 66 indoor parking spots, lakefront views and a plethora of modern amenities.

Illinois-based Lake Terrace LLC agreed to purchase the vacant city-owned property for $100,000 — along with a city-owned lot directly west slated for outdoor, private parking — with conditions of development.

Projected monthly rents could range from $1,300 to $2,000.

Lake Terrace LLC is a group led by Mark Ebacher, a partner at Illinois-based developer Interstate Partners. Ebacher has experience with local commercial projects in addition to several Illinois developments.

City officials toured one of Ebacher's recent apartment building projects in Elgin, Ill., and were impressed with the overall quality and design.

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 262-657-1000 to upgrade your subscription.