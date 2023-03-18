Modern Apothecary held a grand re-opening Saturday morning, celebrating its new location in an iconic Downtown building and marking a notable local investment into the community.

Family, friends and area business owners attended the ribbon cutting at 10 a.m. Saturday at 5700 Sixth Ave. Previously located at 4924 7th Ave., Modern Apothecary opened at the renovated former Woolworth’s building last month.

Owner Erin Merritt said it had been “exhausting” work moving, but expressed her gratitude to the community for their past and ongoing support.

As a life-long Kenosha resident, starting her own business in the Downtown was “a little surreal, especially since we bought and own it,” Erin Merritt said. “I’m happy to invest in the community I grew up in and love.”

Kenosha Area Chamber of Commerce President Dave Strash, who also grew up in Kenosha, said it was good to see Downtown fill out as new owners grabbed up formerly empty buildings.

“Having grown up here, seeing the hustle and bustle of Downtown, then the fall – to see it return is amazing,” Strash said. “The fact that the olden day problem of parking is back means there are things happening Downtown.”

Strash said the chamber was thrilled that an iconic location was transformed and happy to see people willing to invest in Kenosha.

Hannah Sorensen, Modern Apothecary’s registered nurse and Erin Merritt’s sister, said it was “amazing, just crazy to be moving into the Downtown,” and expressed how exciting it was to be part of the community.

“She’s really doing a great job of improving the Downtown,” Hannah Sorensen said. “It’s been fantastic to see the support Downtown businesses have given us.”

John Sorensen, Erin’s father, said the he was proud of her, “of course,” not only as a parent but as a Kenosha resident. His daughter firmly believes in what is going to be the business’ home “for a very long time.”

“She’s always been driven,” John Sorensen said. “When this one took hold, we could tell she was in her element.”

Although Erin Merritt said she was happy that the business was stabilizing after all the work of moving, there was still plenty ahead, including the 7,000-square-foot second floor and all the possibilities the space offered.