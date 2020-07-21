Downtown hotel developer avoids opening delay, gains permit

“They have not aroused concerns or suspicions to draw extra scrutiny and delay something that has been delayed by circumstances beyond their control,” he said.

Ald. Dan Prozanski said he understood the argument that the Apis representatives have done everything above board with the exception of having the permit in question.

“I understand we’re in extraordinary times, but if this is a rule we expect others to follow in the future … how does this not become a problem in the future for other businesses that have an outdoor extension and people using it before they get the approval?” he said.

Campagna, who had been at the committee meeting earlier, was not initially at the council meeting. Following a recess, however, he called in to the meeting, held via teleconference due to the pandemic. He said the rooftop currently had no seating or bar service, but that the earlier soft opening for family and friends was a ticketed event, with complimentary drink, not open to the public.

“We are granting them access to go up on the roof and look at the view, but we do not have any service up there,” he said.

According to the city attorney, even if the establishment was licensed to sell alcohol, but did not have the permit for the outdoor extension, it would be in violation.