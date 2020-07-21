Downtown hotel developer avoids opening delay, gains permit

The owner and developer of a soon-to-open downtown boutique hotel with self-described avant garde restaurant avoided an 11th hour snafu as the Kenosha City Council deliberated delaying a permit allowing extended outdoor operation.
The Apis Hotel and Restaurant, 614 56th St., is scheduled to officially open July 27, with a “soft opening” Wednesday to Friday this week, according to its Facebook page.
Paul Campagna of Grease & Honey Restaurant Family operations has been looking forward to opening the hotel establishment, located in the restored historic Isermann Bros. Department store building, with a rooftop bar complete with views of the harbor and downtown.
But it was an even softer opening among family and friends over the weekend that caused some council members Monday night to take a harder look at whether to approve the outdoor extension permit, as the hotel apparently allowed guests to look around, including atop the roof, with alcoholic beverages in hand and no proper permit.
Ald. David Bogdala said he had no issue with the establishment’s application for a probationary cabaret license, which was also under consideration, but was concerned when a resident reached out to the establishment asking whether the outdoor deck (rooftop) was open.
“The response they got back was, ‘The rooftop is not completed yet; however, we’re allowing guests to visit for a drink during the soft opening,’” he said. Then deferring to City Attorney Ed Antaramian, Bogdala asked: “Is that allowed?”
Antaramian said without an outdoor extension permit, the establishment isn’t allowed.
Bogdala then moved to vote on the outdoor extension permit separately from the cabaret license. Both had already been approved at the licensing and permitting committee earlier. Ald. Rocco LaMacchia questioned whether the council voting to separate the two without proof of what had been alleged.
Ald. Holly Kangas, however, said she had seen multiple pictures of what Bogdala described.
“I know people who were there so I know for a fact that it was happening,” said Kangas who supported Bogdala’s motion.
The council voted 8-8, with Mayor John Antaramian eventually breaking the tie voting in favor of separating the consideration for the licenses.
A motion to send the outdoor extension permit back to committee was debated, with Ald. Anthony Kennedy arguing that the matter of separating the votes should not have been based on a conversation and pictures that someone saw.
Ald. Bill Siel, who represents the district where the Apis is located, said the owners were not new to downtown and have two other “well-respected establishments that have not run afoul of city ordinance.” He also cited the “no adverse” recommendation from police adding to reasons to approve the outdoor extension.
“They have not aroused concerns or suspicions to draw extra scrutiny and delay something that has been delayed by circumstances beyond their control,” he said.
Ald. Dan Prozanski said he understood the argument that the Apis representatives have done everything above board with the exception of having the permit in question.
“I understand we’re in extraordinary times, but if this is a rule we expect others to follow in the future … how does this not become a problem in the future for other businesses that have an outdoor extension and people using it before they get the approval?” he said.
Campagna, who had been at the committee meeting earlier, was not initially at the council meeting. Following a recess, however, he called in to the meeting, held via teleconference due to the pandemic. He said the rooftop currently had no seating or bar service, but that the earlier soft opening for family and friends was a ticketed event, with complimentary drink, not open to the public.
“We are granting them access to go up on the roof and look at the view, but we do not have any service up there,” he said.
According to the city attorney, even if the establishment was licensed to sell alcohol, but did not have the permit for the outdoor extension, it would be in violation.
“Were you aware of that when you had your soft opening?” Bogdala asked Campagna.
“I’m sorry. I did not know,” Campagna said.
The council then voted down the permit for deferral and unanimously approved allowing both the outdoor extension and cabaret licenses.
