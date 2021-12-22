Downtown ice rink re-opens after weather issues

Kenosha News Staff
The city’s ice rink re-opened this week after being temporarily closed due to warm weather and high winds.
The 32-foot by 60-foot ice rink at Veterans Memorial Park, 625 52nd St., is open from 9 a.m. to 10 p.m., weather permitting.
Guests can bring their own ice skates or check out free ones sponsored by the mayor’s Youth Commission. Ice skates are available on a first-come-first-served basis at the Skate Hut outside the rink during rental hours: 4 to 9 p.m. Mondays through Fridays, 10 a.m. to 9 p.m. Saturdays, and noon to 8 p.m. Sundays. The Skate Hut is closed on holidays.
Child and adult sizes are available for checkout by dropping off a photo ID.
IN PHOTOS: 2020 Snow Daze Festival
SNOW DAZE
Max Zuleta of Art Below Zero starts to carve an ice sculpture during Snow Daze at Veterans Memorial Park downtown Saturday.
Brian Passino
SNOW DAZE
Penney the Piggy Bank, an ice sculpture sponsored by Blackhawk Community Credit Union, on display at Snow Daze at Veterans Memorial Park downtown Saturday. People entered a contest to guess the total value of the coins inside.
Brian Passino
SNOW DAZE
Aubree Bella, left, Alanna Bella, top, and CJ Bella get marshmallows to go with their hot chocolate during Snow Daze at Veterans Memorial Park downtown Saturday. The event, which included ice artists creating pieces to celebrate the recent 50th anniversary of astronauts landing on the moon, is sponsored by Downtown Kenosha Inc.
Brian Passino
SNOW DAZE
“I think this is amazing, the weather is beautiful,” said Nancy Cushman as she photographed the ice sculptures from Art Below Zero during Snow Daze at Veterans Memorial Park downtown Saturday.
Brian Passino
SNOW DAZE
Max Zuleta of Art Below Zero starts to carve an ice sculpture during Snow Daze at Veterans Memorial Park downtown Saturday.
Brian Passino
SNOW DAZE
An ice sculpture by Art Below Zero at Snow Daze at Veterans Memorial Park downtown Saturday.
Brian Passino
SNOW DAZE
Penney the Piggy Bank, an ice sculpture sponsored by Blackhawk Community Credit Union, on display at Snow Daze at Veterans Memorial Park downtown Saturday. People entered a contest to guess the total value of the coins inside.
Brian Passino
SNOW DAZE
Jake Kubisiak ice skates with his daughter Gabriella at the city’s ice rink during Snow Daze at Veterans Memorial Park downtown Saturday. The event, which included ice artists creating pieces to celebrate the recent 50th anniversary of astronauts landing on the moon, was sponsored by Downtown Kenosha Inc.
Brian Passino
SNOW DAZE
Jake Kubisiak ice skates with his daughter Gabriella at the city's ice rink during Snow Daze at Veterans Memorial Park downtown Saturday.
Brian Passino
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter.