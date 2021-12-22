 Skip to main content
Downtown ice rink re-opens after weather issues

A1 SNOW DAZE (copy)

Michelle Koss helps her son Connor Gable, 8, put on his new ice skates during the Snow Daze festival in Veterans Memorial Park on Feb. 2018. The rink re-opened this week.

The city’s ice rink re-opened this week after being temporarily closed due to warm weather and high winds.

The 32-foot by 60-foot ice rink at Veterans Memorial Park, 625 52nd St., is open from 9 a.m. to 10 p.m., weather permitting.

Guests can bring their own ice skates or check out free ones sponsored by the mayor’s Youth Commission. Ice skates are available on a first-come-first-served basis at the Skate Hut outside the rink during rental hours: 4 to 9 p.m. Mondays through Fridays, 10 a.m. to 9 p.m. Saturdays, and noon to 8 p.m. Sundays. The Skate Hut is closed on holidays.

Child and adult sizes are available for checkout by dropping off a photo ID.

