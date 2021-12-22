Downtown ice rink re-opens after weather issues

Guests can bring their own ice skates or check out free ones sponsored by the mayor’s Youth Commission. Ice skates are available on a first-come-first-served basis at the Skate Hut outside the rink during rental hours: 4 to 9 p.m. Mondays through Fridays, 10 a.m. to 9 p.m. Saturdays, and noon to 8 p.m. Sundays. The Skate Hut is closed on holidays.