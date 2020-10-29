Downtown Kenosha adds the Apis Restaurant

For Paul Campagna and his team at Grease & Honey, opening the Apis hotel and restaurant should have been the apex of the company's work in Kenosha.
The business, located in a historic building, boasts a lower-level lounge, main floor and mezzanine dining areas, and a rooftop bar with views of the harbor and Downtown.
Instead, the Apis, like other ventures, was hobbled by the horribleness that is 2020.
First, the planned spring opening ran into the start of the COVID-19 pandemic, which shut down businesses. Then, when the restaurant did open in late July — the six-room boutique hotel is coming in early 2021 — it had to close its doors again because of the Downtown unrest in late August.
"We had been open for three weeks, and everything was going pretty well," Campagna said. "Then we had to shut down for 10 days after the riots. We haven't bounced back completely yet, though it's safe to come here. I hope people feel comfortable coming Downtown."
Taking a tour
As we walked through the Apis building Tuesday afternoon with Campagna, he talked about the challenges of resurrecting the 1919 building.
The gleaming white-and-black interior — "all designed by my wife, Kristine Johnson, from the flooring to the paint" (including the eye-catching goat-themed wallpaper) — and floor-to-ceiling windows are a far cry from how the building looked before the renovations.
"It looks nothing like it did," Campagna said, surveying the wide-open spaces. The building, which at one time housed the Isermann Bros. Department store, had been vacant for more than two decades and was "a hoarder's dream," he added.
"It was full of merchandise from years back," he said.
Also, a section of the roof had collapsed and there was standing water in areas.
"There was so much to do" — including installing an elevator — after Campagna purchased the building in 2017. He credits the general contractor, Victor Stoian of Southport Construction, for transforming the locale.
"We were so far along — 95% finished — that we had to continue working and open even during the pandemic," Campagna said.
That pandemic has forced Campagna, along with other business owners, to adapt the way the Apis functions.
COVID-19 conditions
"We're all wearing masks at all times and sanitizing everything and keeping up with all the changing standards," he said.
Those changes mean extra expenses, including cleaning supplies, masks and gloves and takeout containers for people who don't feel comfortable going to public areas.
"But at the same, our food costs and energy costs haven't dropped," Campagna said.
He's hoping the holiday season will bring in more business and appreciates just having a big place.
"Our saving grace is we have this big space, so small groups can spread out," he said, pointing to socially distanced tables on all three levels. "If you want an intimate dinner for two, you can be seated safely away from other people. We're super COVID friendly."
Winter conditions
As the weather turns colder, the rooftop area has been "winterized," with the addition of heaters in the ceiling, clear plastic "walls" and fire pits for cozy gatherings.
"We'll stay open up here as long as we can," Campagna said. "It's been very popular. We've hosted a wedding up here and some smaller events."
Looking ahead
In early 2021, Campagna hopes to open the hotel section of The Apis, containing six rooms. All have kitchenettes; one is handicapped accessible; and three have lofts.
It's his company's first hotel venture.
"When I first saw this space on the second floor," he explained, "I could see it working for a boutique hotel. We've already had inquiries about rooms."
The hotel, he added, "is the next step in our Grease & Honey evolution."
He also hopes the world can "get to somewhat of a 'new normal' state," he said. "As a society, we're very social, and having to stay apart is a challenge for the human race.
"We're looking forward to a time when people feel comfortable being social again."
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter.