Downtown Kenosha adds the Apis Restaurant

For Paul Campagna and his team at Grease & Honey, opening the Apis hotel and restaurant should have been the apex of the company's work in Kenosha.

The business, located in a historic building, boasts a lower-level lounge, main floor and mezzanine dining areas, and a rooftop bar with views of the harbor and Downtown.

Instead, the Apis, like other ventures, was hobbled by the horribleness that is 2020.

First, the planned spring opening ran into the start of the COVID-19 pandemic, which shut down businesses. Then, when the restaurant did open in late July — the six-room boutique hotel is coming in early 2021 — it had to close its doors again because of the Downtown unrest in late August.

"We had been open for three weeks, and everything was going pretty well," Campagna said. "Then we had to shut down for 10 days after the riots. We haven't bounced back completely yet, though it's safe to come here. I hope people feel comfortable coming Downtown."

Taking a tour

As we walked through the Apis building Tuesday afternoon with Campagna, he talked about the challenges of resurrecting the 1919 building.