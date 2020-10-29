 Skip to main content
Downtown Kenosha adds the Apis Restaurant
New Downtown Eatery

Downtown Kenosha adds the Apis Restaurant

For Paul Campagna and his team at Grease & Honey, opening the Apis hotel and restaurant should have been the apex of the company's work in Kenosha.

The business, located in a historic building, boasts a lower-level lounge, main floor and mezzanine dining areas, and a rooftop bar with views of the harbor and Downtown. 

Instead, the Apis, like other ventures, was hobbled by the horribleness that is 2020.

First, the planned spring opening ran into the start of the COVID-19 pandemic, which shut down businesses. Then, when the restaurant did open in late July — the six-room boutique hotel is coming in early 2021 — it had to close its doors again because of the Downtown unrest in late August.

"We had been open for three weeks, and everything was going pretty well," Campagna said. "Then we had to shut down for 10 days after the riots. We haven't bounced back completely yet, though it's safe to come here. I hope people feel comfortable coming Downtown."

Taking a tour

As we walked through the Apis building Tuesday afternoon with Campagna, he talked about the challenges of resurrecting the 1919 building.

The gleaming white-and-black interior — "all designed by my wife, Kristine Johnson, from the flooring to the paint" (including the eye-catching goat-themed wallpaper) — and floor-to-ceiling windows are a far cry from how the building looked before the renovations.

"It looks nothing like it did," Campagna said, surveying the wide-open spaces. The building, which at one time housed the Isermann Bros. Department store, had been vacant for more than two decades and was "a hoarder's dream," he added.

"It was full of merchandise from years back," he said.

Also, a section of the roof had collapsed and there was standing water in areas.

"There was so much to do" — including installing an elevator — after Campagna purchased the building in 2017. He credits the general contractor, Victor Stoian of Southport Construction, for transforming the locale.

"We were so far along — 95% finished — that we had to continue working and open even during the pandemic," Campagna said.

That pandemic has forced Campagna, along with other business owners, to adapt the way the Apis functions.

COVID-19 conditions

"We're all wearing masks at all times and sanitizing everything and keeping up with all the changing standards," he said.

Those changes mean extra expenses, including cleaning supplies, masks and gloves and takeout containers for people who don't feel comfortable going to public areas.

"But at the same, our food costs and energy costs haven't dropped," Campagna said.

He's hoping the holiday season will bring in more business and appreciates just having a big place.

"Our saving grace is we have this big space, so small groups can spread out," he said, pointing to socially distanced tables on all three levels. "If you want an intimate dinner for two, you can be seated safely away from other people. We're super COVID friendly."

Winter conditions

As the weather turns colder, the rooftop area has been "winterized," with the addition of heaters in the ceiling, clear plastic "walls" and fire pits for cozy gatherings.

"We'll stay open up here as long as we can," Campagna said. "It's been very popular. We've hosted a wedding up here and some smaller events."

Looking ahead

In early 2021, Campagna hopes to open the hotel section of The Apis, containing six rooms. All have kitchenettes; one is handicapped accessible; and three have lofts.

It's his company's first hotel venture.

"When I first saw this space on the second floor," he explained, "I could see it working for a boutique hotel. We've already had inquiries about rooms."

The hotel, he added, "is the next step in our Grease & Honey evolution."

He also hopes the world can "get to somewhat of a 'new normal' state," he said. "As a society, we're very social, and having to stay apart is a challenge for the human race.

"We're looking forward to a time when people feel comfortable being social again."

Bee all that you can bee

The Grease & Honey group of restaurants (and, soon, a hotel, too) has a bee theme to all its properties, which is no accident, said CEO Paul Campagna. "Bees sustain our food, and we like to use fresh ingredients, which are pollinated by bees."

The properties are:

  • Apis Restaurant, 614 56th St.: The name is the Latin word for "bee."
  • Sazzy B, 5623 Sixth Ave.: A bee is part of the restaurant's logo.
  • The Buzz Cafe, 5621 Sixth Ave.: This one is self explanatory, right?
  • The Garage Burger Bar, at the corner of 60th Street and 30th Avenue: OK, maybe "garage" doesn't have a direct connection to bees — the name is a reference, instead, to American Motors Corp. — but bees have been known to gather in garages.
  • What's in a name: The "grease and honey" in the company name "reflects what we do," Campagna said. "We're hands-on in our businesses — that's the elbow grease — and the reward for the hard work is the honey."

Originally, the "grease and honey" term had nothing to do with business, he added. His wife, Kristine Johnson, "came up with that name several years ago for a security password or something," he added, "and it just stuck."

Meet the Apis

What: The Apis Restaurant

Where: 614 56th St. in Downtown Kenosha

Hours: The kitchen is open 4 to 10 p.m. Monday-Thursday, 4 to 10:30 p.m. Friday-Saturday and 4 to 9 p.m. Sunday. The rooftop bar opens at 11 a.m. Saturday and Sunday. The bar is open late. Happy hour is 4 to 6 p.m. Monday-Friday and 4 to 9 p.m. Sunday.

Menu: The Apis features "creative small plates" made with seasonal ingredients.

More information: Call 262-220-7120 or log on at attheapis.com

Meet the owner

Who: Paul Campagna, a Kenosha native who is president and CEO of the Grease & Honey Restaurant Group, which operates local restaurants and an upcoming boutique hotel.

How he got started: Before jumping into the restaurant business, Campagna was "a house flipper" who fixed up homes and then sold them. His brother, Brian, wanted to open a restaurant. The two operated Pazzo in Downtown Kenosha (it's now The Downtowner). Brian moved to California, but Paul had "gotten a taste of the restaurant business, and I loved it."

Why restaurants? I'm very passionate about food," Campagna said. "I love good food, and when I traveled a lot for work, I visited some amazing restaurants. I wanted to bring that to Kenosha."

