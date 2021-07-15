Downtown Kenosha Inc. begins search for new Main Street director

The search is underway for a new director of the Kenosha Main Street Program. The program is a function of Downtown Kenosha Inc.

The Main Street director works to create cooperation among community stakeholders, developers and businesses and encourages investment in projects and activities that sustain and increase the value of Downtown Kenosha.

The position serves as the main point of contact to Downtown Kenosha Inc.’s Main Street program for the City of Kenosha.

A full position description can be found at bit.ly/ Kenosha_MainSt_0721.

Interviews will be scheduled for the weeks of Aug. 9 and Aug. 16 with the goal of having an announcement by Sept. 1.

Downtown Kenosha is one of over 40 designated Wisconsin Main Street Communities. It is funded in part through a partnership with the Downtown Business Improvement District, the City of Kenosha, the Kenosha Area Business Alliance, the County of Kenosha, Visit Kenosha and the Kenosha Area Chamber of Commerce.