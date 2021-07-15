 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Downtown Kenosha Inc. begins search for new Main Street director
alert
Downtown Kenosha Inc.

Downtown Kenosha Inc. begins search for new Main Street director

{{featured_button_text}}
DKI logo
Rex Davenport

The search is underway for a new director of the Kenosha Main Street Program. The program is a function of Downtown Kenosha Inc.

The Main Street director works to create cooperation among community stakeholders, developers and businesses and encourages investment in projects and activities that sustain and increase the value of Downtown Kenosha.

The position serves as the main point of contact to Downtown Kenosha Inc.’s Main Street program for the City of Kenosha.

A full position description can be found at bit.ly/ Kenosha_MainSt_0721.

Interviews will be scheduled for the weeks of Aug. 9 and Aug. 16 with the goal of having an announcement by Sept. 1.

Downtown Kenosha is one of over 40 designated Wisconsin Main Street Communities. It is funded in part through a partnership with the Downtown Business Improvement District, the City of Kenosha, the Kenosha Area Business Alliance, the County of Kenosha, Visit Kenosha and the Kenosha Area Chamber of Commerce.

The search for a new director is being led by DKI Board President Riki Tagliapietra. Other members of the selection committee include representatives from the City of Kenosha, Visit Kenosha, the Business Improvement District and the Kenosha Area Business Alliance.

The position was held by Alex Binanti for two years, until her recent resignation.

The 2021 Kenosha Civic Veterans Parade has a new route, starting from Washington Road and Seventh Avenue, heading south on Seventh Avenue through the heart of Downtown.

Tags

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

+2
Sheriff says undercover deputy who shot ‘maniac’ at gas station 'probably' prevented ‘a mass shooting’
Crime & Courts

Sheriff says undercover deputy who shot ‘maniac’ at gas station 'probably' prevented ‘a mass shooting’

  • Updated

“Folks, I've never seen anything like this whole life,” Racine County Sheriff Christopher Schmaling told the Racine County Board Tuesday evening, hours after the Sheriff's Office reported that a 21-year veteran of the RSCO shot and killed a man who allegedly had just killed a 22-year-old "for no reason" at Pilot Travel Center near Interstate 94 in Caledonia.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert