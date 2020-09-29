Downtown Kenosha Inc. working on plan to distribute funds to damaged businesses

At Downtown Kenosha, staff has been working with local business owners to see how best the donated money could be used to help in the rebuilding process. “We have been informally surveying people who have received damage to see what their needs are right now,” Binanti said.

For some businesses that had relatively minor damage, she said, aid could help cover costs not covered by insurance. For example, she said, one downtown business had damage that will cost about $3,000 to repair, an amount that doesn’t meet the business’s insurance deductible.

For businesses that have to relocate because of fire, grant money could go toward rent assistance or equipment or inventory purchases to help small business owners get back on their feet.

“We’ll also be considering the fact that they were closed and lost revenue as well,” Binanti said.

The finance committee includes business owners from the affected areas as well as people in the community with expertise in finance and banking and building.

“For us, it’s a matter of making sure what we are giving impacts the rebuilding,” Binanti said.