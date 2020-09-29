Downtown Kenosha Inc. working on plan to distribute funds to damaged businesses

After raising more than a quarter million dollars in donations for business recovery in the downtown and Uptown neighborhoods, Downtown Kenosha Inc. plans to begin taking applications from business owners in need of aid.
The organization created a 12-person finance committee to develop a plan on to allocate the funds. That group plans to begin to meet this week to finalize guidelines for the grant program and create application standards.
“The goal is to announce the application period the week of Oct. 5 and remain open for approximately one week,” said Alexandria Binanti, executive director of DKI.
Binanti said the goal of the program is to help fill gaps in insurance coverage for business owners, including short-term rental assistance or cleanup costs for damages.
“More than repairing buildings, we’re helping families who have committed to building their lives in Kenosha’s small business community,” Binanti said. “ We owe all our Kenosha business families a chance to rebuild stronger.”
Unlike past grant programs from DKI, the downtown business improvement district boundaries will not affect whether a business owner is eligible for the program. “Our focus is specifically directed to those businesses that suffered physical damages and loss from Kenosha riots,” according to a statement from DKI.
Dozens of businesses in downtown and Uptown were affected by two days of rioting following the shooting of Jacob Blake by a Kenosha Police officer on Aug. 23. Some businesses had relatively minor damage, including broken windows, while others were destroyed by fire.
While many individual businesses have established fundraising efforts to help with recovery, the DKI drive will be open for applications from any business that had losses, Binanti said.
In addition to the DKI program, Gov. Tony Evers and the Wisconsin Economic Development Corporation announced last week that a total of $4 million in no-interest microloans would be available for businesses in Kenosha that were damaged during the unrest. The state had previously made $1 million available for the program. Becky Noble, a spokesman for KABA, said the agency is awaiting details on the application process.
The additional funds increases the amount individual businesses can receive from the state from $20,000 to $50,000. The money can be used for repair costs and operating expenses, according to a statement from the governor’s office. The money is coming through a state disaster relief program.
The state loan program will be administered by the Kenosha Area Business Alliance.
When President Donald Trump visited Kenosha after the unrest he said during his remarks that his administration would provide $4 million for business owners affected by riots. No further information on that money has been provided according to local county officials.
At Downtown Kenosha, staff has been working with local business owners to see how best the donated money could be used to help in the rebuilding process. “We have been informally surveying people who have received damage to see what their needs are right now,” Binanti said.
For some businesses that had relatively minor damage, she said, aid could help cover costs not covered by insurance. For example, she said, one downtown business had damage that will cost about $3,000 to repair, an amount that doesn’t meet the business’s insurance deductible.
For businesses that have to relocate because of fire, grant money could go toward rent assistance or equipment or inventory purchases to help small business owners get back on their feet.
“We’ll also be considering the fact that they were closed and lost revenue as well,” Binanti said.
The finance committee includes business owners from the affected areas as well as people in the community with expertise in finance and banking and building.
“For us, it’s a matter of making sure what we are giving impacts the rebuilding,” Binanti said.
After the grant application process is announced, the goal is to collect applications for approximately a week. That will be followed by a period of up to two weeks for the applications to be reviewed before awards are announced.
The organization said all guidelines for the program and the scoring matrix for the grants will be posted to the public and the application available on Oct. 5 at www.downtownkenosha.org.
