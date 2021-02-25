Downtown Racine hosting Chili Ice Walk

Note: Parking can be found at the Lake Avenue Ramp, 300 Lake Ave., and the McMynn Ramp, 120 Seventh St., for $2 all day on Saturday.

Artists sought for public art project

The Downtown Racine Corporation’s 20th annual public art project will feature 25 decorated bistro table and chairs sets, which will be displayed and available for use throughout Downtown Racine from June through mid-September.

“We’re so proud that we are one of only a few communities in the entire nation that has displayed a public art project in downtown for 20 consecutive years,” said Kelly Kruse, executive director of the Downtown Racine Corporation.

Kruse said the choice of functional art for this year’s project "was guided not only with the desire to beautify downtown, but also to help with the added need for outdoor seating and dining due to the pandemic."

The organization is seeking 25 artists to create unique, family-friendly designs that will adorn the table and chairs. Selected artists will receive $100 for supplies. All artists will have a photo of their table set posted on Downtown Racine's website and included in a walking tour brochure. A plaque will also be attached to the table to recognize the artist and sponsor’s names.

Fan favorite voting will take place all summer long, and the winner of that contest will receive a $100 gift certificate. Artist applications can be found at Racinedowntown.com. Applications are due by Feb. 28.

