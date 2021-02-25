Downtown Racine hosting Chili Ice Walk

RACINE — The Downtown Racine Corporation’s Chili Ice Walk is noon to 4 p.m. Saturday.
The free event features ice sculpting, chili samplings and a scavenger hunt.
Professional carvers will be sculpting large blocks of ice, starting at noon. Ice sculptors will be on the sidewalk throughout Main and Sixth streets in Downtown Racine.
After the festival, members of the public can vote for their favorite sculpture on the Downtown Racine Corporation’s Facebook page.
Eight Downtown restaurants will offer chili sampling: Red Onion Café, Dewey's, Pub on Wisconsin, Marci's on Main, Amos Los Tacos, The Maple Table, The Blue Rock and Pepi's. There will also voting for Best Chili; score cards will be available at RacineDowntown.com and at the organization's office, 425 Main St. Finished cards can be submitted for a chance to win a prize pack.
A free "Chili and Ice" themed scavenger hunt will take place in the windows of 20-plus businesses. Participants will receive a $5 Bonus Bucks certificate from The Maple Table restaurant, 520 Main St. Scavenger hunt maps can be picked up at the Downtown Racine Corporation office, 425 Main St., between noon and 4 p.m. Saturday or downloaded at RacineDowntown.com.
The Chili Ice Walk is also the last day of Downtown Racine’s Craft Beer Week. Many bars and restaurants will be offering free craft beer samples and discounts on craft beer.
Note: Parking can be found at the Lake Avenue Ramp, 300 Lake Ave., and the McMynn Ramp, 120 Seventh St., for $2 all day on Saturday.
Artists sought for public art project
The Downtown Racine Corporation’s 20th annual public art project will feature 25 decorated bistro table and chairs sets, which will be displayed and available for use throughout Downtown Racine from June through mid-September.
“We’re so proud that we are one of only a few communities in the entire nation that has displayed a public art project in downtown for 20 consecutive years,” said Kelly Kruse, executive director of the Downtown Racine Corporation.
Kruse said the choice of functional art for this year’s project "was guided not only with the desire to beautify downtown, but also to help with the added need for outdoor seating and dining due to the pandemic."
The organization is seeking 25 artists to create unique, family-friendly designs that will adorn the table and chairs. Selected artists will receive $100 for supplies. All artists will have a photo of their table set posted on Downtown Racine's website and included in a walking tour brochure. A plaque will also be attached to the table to recognize the artist and sponsor’s names.
Fan favorite voting will take place all summer long, and the winner of that contest will receive a $100 gift certificate. Artist applications can be found at Racinedowntown.com. Applications are due by Feb. 28.