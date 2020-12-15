Dr. Freiheit: COVID-19 vaccine will be initially scarce, not available to general public

Those primarily responsible for administering vaccinations in Phase 1A will include hospitals and health-care providers (for their health-care workers) and pharmacies (for long-term care facility providers and residents). Additionally, the Wisconsin Department of Health Services has issued a request for services for vaccination clinics.

The Kenosha County Division of Health will help to fill gaps for Phase 1A vaccine delivery (for emergency medical services, for example) as resources allow. The Division of Health does not expect to receive any vaccine or to vaccinate until January 2021 at the earliest; the exact timing and parameters for distribution are not yet known.

According to the Wisconsin Department of Health Services, Phase 1B will include essential workers (still to be defined by the state), while Phase 1C will include people age 65 and older and those with other conditions that put them at higher risk. The timeframe for these phases is not yet known.

The general public will be eligible for vaccination during the subsequent Phases 2 and 3, assuming a sufficient supply of vaccine is available. The earliest timeline for the general public to receive the vaccine, as reported by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and other experts, is the second or third quarter of 2021.